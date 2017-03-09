The Bachelor Season 21 Finale Promo Promises Shocking ‘After The Rose’ Special

The Bachelor Season 21 finale is drawing closer and fans of the show are dying to know whether Nick Viall will chose Vanessa Grimaldi or Raven Gates.

But while everyone is eagerly anticipating who Nick will propose to, a brand new sneak peek from ABC reveals that there might be a shocking plot twist during the final After The Rose special. The voice over in the clip, which was published by E! Online, promises a first. What do you think it will be?

It’s clear that the promo is promising the most dramatic After The Rose show ever. But will it deliver?

"I'm gonna get choked up." —nick. maybe it's your turtle neck? idk #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/kR2j4e0lJm — avery buck (@averycbuck) February 28, 2017

In the clip Nick looks like he’s extremely nervous about who he should name the winner of The Bachelor Season 21. It’s for good reason. Nick has been in the loser’s shoes before so to speak.

As US Weekly notes, he lost Andi Dorfman to Murray on The Bachelorette season 10 in 2014. He followed that up with a loss in Season 11 to Shawn Booth for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s affections.

Why #TheBachelor Nick Viall tells the runner-up "I've been so selfish" on the emotional finale: https://t.co/Qhb4hp3Pte pic.twitter.com/09nVO1Z63T — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 8, 2017

From the clip, it looks like he fears being rejected once more.

“I’ve been here before,” Viall says. “Both Andi and Kaitlyn broke my heart. My biggest fear is that will happen again.”

“I’m just, like, torn up inside,” he continues. “The worst feeling I’ve ever felt before. What if she says no?”

Could be a clue as to what’s revealed as the “Bachelor first,” in the After The Rose special. Will his chosen lady love reject him for the third time on national television?

Whatever it is, people involved in the production of The Bachelor Season 21 are hyping it up to be a really big deal. The creator of the franchise Mike Fleiss tweeted on Wednesday that it’s going to be truly “historic.”

Monday's live season finale is going to be historic!!! Believe me… #thebachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 8, 2017

The word historic there is very important and could point to a potential wedding happening on the show. That would be a first!

But the really big question is who will be Nick’s final choice? Will it be Raven or Vanessa?

According to The Daily Mail, Vanessa Grimaldi visited a bridal store recently which could be interpreted as a pretty big clue that she could be the one who gets the final rose.

The photo of her in the bridal store came out on Monday.

But bridal shop visits aside, Vanessa seems to be the one Nick has the most natural chemistry with on the show. Don’t get me wrong there’s chemistry with Raven too but it’s different with Vanessa

As Marenah Dobin writes for Bustle, “There has been something strong between Nick and Vanessa since the very beginning of this journey. They just seem like the most realistic match.”

The Bachelor Season 21 finale airs on ABC on Monday March 13 and promises to be a 3 hour live viewing experience. What do you think the “Bachelor First” is going to be on he season finale. Also, who do you think Nick is going to chose Raven or Vanessa? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Expecting First Child

‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall Spoilers: 2017 Winner Revealed, Is A Wedding On The Way?

Did Nick, Raven Sleep Together? Gates Fakes It To Win ‘The Bachelor’ Finale [Opinion]

‘Bachelor’ 2017 Finale Spoilers: Nick Viall’s Final Rose Ceremony Brings Tears

‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Nick Viall Had A ‘Complete Breakdown’ Trying To Choose

[Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC]