Lady Gaga Erotic Make-Out With New BF Christian Carino: A New Romance Begins!

Since last month, there have been reports that Lady Gaga has been dating Christian Carino after her break up with Taylor Kinney. Lady Gaga was recently spotted enjoying a romantic date with her new romantic partner who is reportedly 18 years older than the well-renowned singer. Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga had a long relationship and it seemed that it was a serious one as well, given the fact that the singer had decided on marrying the Taylor, actor, and model. However, Kinney wasn’t sure about a long-term thing with Lady Gaga so the two decided to split.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney broke up last July after which Lady Gaga posted a very heartbreaking Instagram post, one that certainly melted away the audience. It read, “Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples, we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

However, their breakup last year hasn’t stopped Lady Gaga from living her life. It may have been tough on her initially but quite recently, the singer seems to have swiftly moved on from her ex-fiance Taylor Kinney and is reportedly hooking up with her agent, Christian Carino with whom Lady Gaga partied hard at the Interscope Grammy After Party.

Christian Carino is basically a talent agent who is also a representative of big-name artists such as Justin Bieber, Amber Heard and not to forget, Jennifer Lopez. Fans caught a hint of something going on between Lady Gaga and Christian Carino when the two were first seen together at the half-time of 2017’s Super Bowl. It was quite apparent that both of them were getting overly affectionate towards each other. Let’s recall those moments to jog up some memory.

The man who's been spotted with Lady Gaga in the last days is Christian Carino. pic.twitter.com/UQV1sna6zu — Andrés | Lady Gaga (@slayjoannex) February 9, 2017

Since then, Lady Gaga and Christian Carino have been seen on several occasions together. Now no one is claiming that it is love, but for Lady Gaga’s sake, let’s hope it isn’t an illusion for her this time. Things seem to have gotten a bit serious between the two after the couple made a joint appearance this week when they were spotted departing from a late-night party in West Hollywood.

Both seemed to be enjoying themselves, being intimate and showing affection. While Gaga had on a white jumpsuit topped with her beau’s fine blazer, Carino was the man in black holding his partner’s hands as the couple was about to leave from Sunset Tower Hotel, where they were spotted at 4 a.m. on Monday. It should have been a big party because sources have reported that celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Dylan McDermott, and Tommy Hilfiger were also present there. Apart from that, the most exciting thing aside from the party was that as Lady Gaga and Christian Carino waited for their valet in the parking lot, the couple was seen sensually making out. Here’s a snap of it

Lady Gaga and new flame Christian Carino sharing a kiss in California. (March 5th) pic.twitter.com/BX8Fi76pzZ — Roman | Lady Gaga (@MisterBroRo) March 6, 2017

Apart from the meshing of faces, the couple was also seen holding hands, which was pretty romantic. Here’s a picture

Lady Gaga was seen with Christian Carino at a party last night in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/SlR8pYOxhR — Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumors) March 6, 2017

Despite all the love that is in the air, it must not be forgotten that it is not the first time that Christian Carino is dating an artist. It should not be forgotten that he has previously dated Lauren Cohan, the protagonist of the Walking Dead. Without a doubt, both Lady Gaga and Carino are having a splendid time together given the fact that this is Gaga’s first romantic episode after her split with ex-fiance Taylor Kinney. As a result, she will take caution before jumping into another love affair with anyone. After all, she is an independent woman as well as a highly ambitious artist. Her reputation can be understood by the fact that she will be collaborating with Metallica on a World Tour. Doubting her capabilities? Watch her sing Zeppelin’s Black Dog(without sound edits) and all doubts will be erased.

[Featured Image by Lady Gaga Explore / Facebook]