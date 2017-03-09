Five-Time Deportee Charged In Fatal Los Angeles Car Crash

An illegal alien fleeing an accident faces murder and other charges after allegedly crashing into the car of a Los Angeles mother of two.

Sandra Duran, 42, tragically died as the result of her injuries in the collision with the speeding vehicle. Her son and his girlfriend were passengers in the car but apparently avoided serious injury, although the son spent a week in the hospital. The family was on their way home from church when this happened.

Operating a 1999 Dodge Durango, the suspect allegedly ran a red light and crashed into the driver’s side of Duran’s 2004 Toyota Camry, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. He was arrested after being treated at a local hospital.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the suspect is an illegal immigrant from Mexico and multiple deportee. “The driver — who faces murder, vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated charges in connection with the Feb. 19 crash — is an immigrant in the country illegally who has been deported from the United States at least five times, according to police and court records.”

.@realDonaldTrump Santos Duran speaks of his beautiful daughter Sandra Duran taken from him by a drunk driver who should NOT have been here. pic.twitter.com/7P0OiMR5Hf — Final✂️Cut Videos (@TrueEO) March 8, 2017

Although it occurred last month, the incident is just now emerging in the news media.

The suspect, Estuardo Alvarado, 45, reportedly has a long rap sheet, including DUI.

Alvarado pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently in custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff on $2.23 million bail. He is due back in court on March 14.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on the suspect, which means he must be turned over to the feds if state officials were to release him.

California is considering legislation that would make it a sanctuary state that officially would be non-compliant with federal immigration law, however. Several California cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, are already under the sanctuary umbrella. A Trump administration executive order seeks to prevent taxpayer cash from going to any sanctuary jurisdiction.

Legislation known as “Kate’s Law” is pending in Congress that would impose mandatory jail terms on any aggravated felon who reenters the U.S. In July 2015, Kate Steinle was allegedly gunned down in San Francisco by an illegal alien who had been deported five times.

President Trump has prioritized the deportation of illegal alien felons, and in his February 28 speech to a joint session of Congress, he announced that he was setting up a new office in the Department of Homeland Security called VOICE that would support victims of violent crimes by illegal immigrants.

#adaywithoutwomen Sandra Duran killed by Estuardo Alvarado, 45, illegal immigrant who hadcome here illegally 5 x's bc of No wall! #Vault7 pic.twitter.com/4Olz4R1xs4 — Debra Bostock (@DebraBostock) March 8, 2017

Los Angeles police officer Lisa Morales, Sandra Duran’s sister, said that “It’s a great concern because this could have been prevented. It’s sad and it’s unfortunate. It’s going to happen not just to my family but to other families.”

Said another sister, Juanita Hernandez, “Knowing the history that he had, with the DUIs and so forth, it was like a slap in the hand and sent back, and he came back and it shouldn’t have been done like that,” KABC reported.

In an entirely separate incident reported yesterday by the Inquisitr, a North Carolina teenager believed to be living in the U.S. illegally faces a first-degree murder charge after allegedly beheading his mother. The suspect is allegedly an illegal alien from Honduras.

Separately, an Oregon judge is under investigation for allegedly helping an illegal immigrant escape through a backdoor of the courthouse, thereby eluding ICE agents who were waiting to arrest him, Fox News chronicled. ICE captured the individual about two weeks later outside the same courthouse, and his deportation is pending.

