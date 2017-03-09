‘Cash Me Outside’ Danielle Bregoli Fakes Instagram Hacking For Music Video?

Looks like Danielle Bregoli is in hot water after her alleged Instagram hacking incident turned out to be fake. The “Cash Me Outside” girl is now facing a backlash after allegedly “fooling” her followers with a well-formulated PR stunt for a music video.

On Tuesday afternoon, followers of Danielle Bregoli were panic-stricken upon learning that her Instagram account was being taken over by a hacking group, or so it seems. Apparently, the “Cash Me Outside” girl has trolled her 7.5 million followers on the photo-sharing site after it was revealed that the hacking was just a publicity stunt.

It can be recalled that the Face Security Group threatened to release “leaks” on Wednesday, which many assumed will be about Danielle Bregoli. The group also slammed the 13-year-old viral sensation, pointing out, “This is the modern day celebrity? This country glorifies and makes famous a young girl for being disrespectful to her mother. She is no role model. She is no idol. She is no God.”

However, the much-awaited leaks turned out to be a mere promotional strategy of a new music video. The supposed hackers uploaded a couple of videos featuring Danielle Bregoli.

The first post teased a few seconds of the music video with the strikingly similar red background that Face Security Group used when they announced their supposed hacking. However, this time the video boasted the text “HACKED BY @GLASSFACE.” The video showed Danielle Bregoli with her signature reddish locks, gold grills, and super long finger nails. The said clip was captioned with, “@glassface@mookboyflygoon @worldstar.”

The post was followed up by another clip from the same music video. This time, it showcased a parody of famous personalities including North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un riding a missile, Russia President Vladimir Putin on a black Pegasus, U.S. President Donald Trump on board a chopper, Miley Cyrus riding a white furry cat, and even Harambe flying in the sky while carrying a baby Danielle Bregoli, saying, “Protect the girl at all costs.”

Many were quick to express their disgust about Danielle Bregoli’s fake hacking incident. Many took to social media to vent out and respond to her new gimmick, claiming that she is just seeking more attention and fame. One user commented, ” @TheBhadBhabie bad move, sis. faking a dangerous hacking to promote whatever the hell this is…on international women’s day? yikes.” Another user wrote, “The absolute best thing about you is that you’re too derelict to realize that most of the world is laughing at you. That is what I find truly entertaining,” and “Publicity stunt to the fullest. She knew her 15 mins were fading away.”

Some criticized the song and video, saying,”Smart marketing scheme, but I wish you saved it until you had something of substance to drop! Looking cute though, but I thought you would at least rap or sing or something. You just wasted a slick gimmick on a garbage song and video.” Others even went as far as expressing their disappointment that Danielle Bregoli’s hacking incident wasn’t real, saying, “I’m so disappointed that she wasn’t really hacked,” and “I was hoping we’d seen the last of her. Figured it was just a marketing scheme.”

According to reports, the “Cash Me Outside” girl and her team collaborated with Glassface, a visual artist, director, and editor who has previously worked on various music videos. Apparently, Danielle Bregoli and Glassface joined forces to create “a commentary on the state of celebrity, current events and speaks on hysteria, fake news, and conspiracy theories.” They claim that the said music video for “Juvy” by Mook Boy is a “top secret art experiment.”

Check out the full version of “Juvy” by Mook Boy starring Danielle Bregoli in the video below.

