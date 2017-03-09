‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Expecting First Child

Another Bachelor nation couple is joining the rewarding club of parenthood. Ever since Bachelor in Paradise favorites Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert became engaged, then married, fans have been patiently awaiting news of a growing family. The wait is over! Jade and Tanner officially announced today that they are expecting their first child.

Jade took to Twitter to share the exciting announcement. Roper said, “We’re crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we’ve been keeping! We’re absolutely head over heels in love already!” Along with the tweet, Jade shared two adorable photos of herself and Tanner. Roper is holding two ice cream cones and Tolbert is holding a book about fatherhood.

We're crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we've been keeping! We're absolutely head over heels in love already!???? @ttolbert05 pic.twitter.com/2SU0N3GnHn — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) March 8, 2017

Us Weekly also shared the news of Jade’s pregnancy. Jade and Tanner made no secrets of their growing desire to start a family when interviewed in January. Jade had shared, “We definitely have babies on the mind. We’re building a house, and it’s got a lot of room for children! I just turned 30 in December, so I’m ready. I would love a baby in 2017.” They are getting their wish.

People also shared how ready Jade has been to start a family with Tanner. Jade admittedly said one of the things that attracted her to Tanner was that he was at a point in his life where he wanted to start a family just like she did. While nobody knows how long Jade and Tanner have been trying to conceive, Tolbert hinted around last year that their announcement could come in 2017. At that time, Jade also admitted she had baby fever and was envious of other women’s baby bumps.

Dad Bod✔️ Dad Jokes✔️ Becoming a Dad✔️ #babyjanner ????- @melissaandbethphotography @melissarieke A post shared by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

In Touch shared that Jade and Tanner’s baby is due September 14. Jade has just entered her second trimester and the couple are excited to start planning for their little miracle’s arrival. Tanner shared that when Jade took her home pregnancy test and it revealed positive results that she cried a little. Tanner said, “Jade cried a little bit. I was just really excited.”

Jade has already started thinking forward to the birth of their baby. Roper revealed, “If the pregnancy is low-risk, I would love to have an at-home water birth. But Tanner’s a little concerned.” It also appears that Tanner is not just worried about the actual birth, Tolbert revealed he would do just about anything to avoid changing “poopy” diapers.

The announcement comes just a little more than a month after Jade and Tanner’s first wedding anniversary. Roper and Tolbert celebrated one year of wedded bliss on January 24. Their wedding aired on television for excited fans last Valentine’s Day.

So many beautiful reasons to be happy. ???? A post shared by Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

Jade and Tanner has wasted no time with their relationship. When it’s meant to be, it will be. Roper and Tolbert met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 where they almost instantly became inseparable. On the season finale, Tanner proposed to Jade and she said yes. They knew early on they did not want a long engagement. The following January they tied the knot. Now a little over a year later, Jade and Tanner are planning for a new chapter once again, their baby.

Isn't he handsome!? My sharp dressed man. ???????? #redhotnight #datenight A post shared by Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) on Feb 20, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

Jade and Tanner are Bachelor fan favorites and everyone, from fans to Bachelor co-stars, are looking forward to seeing updates as Roper’s pregnancy progresses. Congrats to the parents to be. Do you think Jade and Tanner will have a little boy or a little girl? Are you excited to see them become parents?

[ Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WE tv]