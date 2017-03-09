Samuel L. Jackson Is Furious At Marvel Over Nick Fury’s ‘Black Panther’ Omission

After popping up as Nick Fury in seven films already, Samuel L. Jackson has firmly established himself as an integral member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t get annoyed with the studio.

In fact, Samuel L. Jackson confirmed to Sirius XM on Monday that he’s currently rather peeved at the powers that be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because they won’t let him star in the upcoming Black Panther film. During the above interview, a bemused Samuel L. Jackson admitted that he couldn’t get his head around the fact that Nick Fury and the Black Panther don’t know each other.

“How can Nick Fury not know Black Panther?”

But apparently, Black Panther’s writers Joe Robert Cole and Ryan Coogler, the latter of whom is also directing the film, haven’t been able to find room for Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in the film, and as the “only black character” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that’s left the Academy Award nominated actor rather annoyed.

“I can’t go to Wakanda, for some reason. I’m the only black character you’ve got in the Marvel universe right now, now for some reason when you do a black Marvel movie, I can’t show up in Wakanda? Okay, fine. I’ll meet him later.”

This isn’t the first time that Samuel L. Jackson has voiced his dismay at the fact that Nick Fury is not going to appear in Black Panther. Just last month, he echoed these furious sentiments to We Got This Covered, while also explaining that he’d approached Marvel and quizzed them about his omission.

“Also, I asked them, ‘So you’re doing Black Panther and the only black character in the Marvel Universe is not showing up?’ And they’re like, ‘Nick Fury is not in Wakanda!’ How can he not know the other black superhero on the planet? How the hell does that work? But they just said, ‘No you’re not in that one.'”

During the same interview, though, Samuel L. Jackson also made it clear that there are still big plans ahead for Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only has it already been confirmed that Fury’s presence will be felt in the two upcoming Avengers films, which will be released in May 2018 and 2019, respectively, but he also teased in this interview that he’ll pop up in Captain Marvel, too.

“Yeah, I’d love to do a Nick Fury movie. I’m always open and game. But they got Infinity Wars, two movies to do there, and after that there’s Brie [Larson’s] movie Captain Marvel, which maybe [Nick] will be part of.”

If this proves to be true, then he will reunite with his Kong: Skull Island co-star Brie Larson in Captain Marvel, as she’s taking the titular part in the film.

Larson is already familiar with the topsy-turvy world of the MCU, though. In fact, during the aforementioned Sirius XM interview, which saw Jackson, Larson, and Tom Hiddleston promoting Kong: Skull Island, the actress recalled a story that perfectly explained how little every actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows about their co-stars plans and when they’ll share the screen again.

“I think people, and I don’t know, with my very brief experience, my main experience was at ComicCon with the announcement, and I was backstage in the holding area, chatting. I was out of my mind like, ‘I’m talking to Tilda Swinton, I’m talking to the new Spider-Man, I’m so amazed, and all of them were like, ‘So what movie are you here for? Are you like lost, or are you supposed to be in a different hall?’ I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m like part of this now, surprise!’ And none of them knew. So I think that says something to like just what’s happening behind all of this that it’s magical. I feel like I’ve fallen down this magical hole of mystery that I don’t know what’s happening.”

