Kristen Doute Reacts To Jax Taylor Predicting Her Breakup With Brian Carter

Will Kristen Doute and her boyfriend, Brian Carter, stay together for the long run? One of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, one who has known her for a long time and knows her intimately, doesn’t think so. During his appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, Jax Taylor gave his opinion that Kristen’s relationship with her boyfriend, who goes by Carter, won’t last.

During the talk show, Andy asked Jax if he thinks Kristen and Carter will go the distance. Jax replied in the negative.

“Uh no. I love them both. I think it’s great. It’s just, you’re asking me a yes or no question, no, I don’t think so.”

As for why Jax doesn’t believe that Kristen and Carter will go the distance, he didn’t say. Andy quickly moved on to get Jax’s opinions on the show’s other couples. Regarding Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney and Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Jax said that he thinks that both couples will last.

On Twitter, Kristen was quickly notified of what Jax said. Instead of lashing out at Jax, Kristen actually said that he has given her the gift of proving him wrong. Clearly, Kristen believes that her relationship with Carter will last.

Kristen then posted a photo of herself kissing Carter and told Jax that they’re what forever looks like.

Jax Taylor may have said what he did as a way to get back at Kristen Doute. During Kristen’s own appearance on Watch What Happens Live two weeks ago, she was asked if she thinks Jax has cheated on his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright. Kristen didn’t rule out the possibility. Kristen grimaced and said that she hopes that he hasn’t, suggesting that she thinks that he has.

“Maybe? I don’t know. I’ve always said no but I just…I hope not, I really, really hope not.”

Jax was quick to respond to Kristen’s speculation on his faithfulness to Brittany. He lashed out at Kristen, tweeting that she likes to deflect to get the bad attention off of her. Jax added that it’s “sad” how Kristen behaves.

When Andy Cohen read Jax’s tweet to Kristen during the talk show, she looked surprised. Later, during the after show portion of the talk show, Kristen told Jax to “calm down.” She also denied still having feelings for either Jax or her ex, Tom Sandoval. In response to a viewer who asked Kristen if the reason why she’s so involved in Jax’s and Tom’s lives is because she still has feelings for them, Kristen said that she only has feelings for Carter, whom she described as her “ride or die.”

“I’ve never had feelings in a positive way about Jax other than I think he’s hilarious and he’s my friend…no, Carter’s my ride or die. I just like to insert myself into everyone’s business.”

On season 2 of Vanderpump Rules, it was revealed that Kristen and Jax had sex together more than once during Kristen’s relationship with Tom Sandoval, one of Jax’s best friends, and while Jax was still involved with Stassi Schroeder, one of Kristen’s best friends. When Kristen admitted to Stassi that she and Jax slept together, Stassi slapped her across the face. Jax and Tom, meanwhile, got into a vicious brawl. As the show’s current viewers know, much has since been forgiven and, with the exception of Tom and Kristen, everyone is now friends with one another.

At the start of the current fifth season, it was actually Jax Taylor who accused Brittany Cartwright of cheating on him, not with another man but with Kristen Doute. Jax claimed that he walked in on Kristen performing oral sex on Brittany one night. Jax made it clear that he didn’t mind at all what he saw. As the Inquisitr reported, when Jax’s claim went public on the show, Kristen jokingly tweeted that she did go down that night to grab her drink off the floor.

