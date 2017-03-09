Zayn Malik Does This To His Hair After Getting His New Baffling Haircut

Zayn Malik is raising eyebrows once again now that he has gotten cornrows or what looks like the hairstyle. According to Cosmopolitan, the hairstyle first originated in Africa and to copy the style, without acknowledging its origins, is cultural appropriate.

The 24-year-old posted this photo of himself next to girlfriend Gigi Hadid to his Instagram Story. Since Malik’s head is mostly covered by a hood, it’s hard to tell if he’s rocking full-on cornrows.

#IG | Gigi Hadid posted this on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/isCuklKT8z — Zayn Malik News (@ZaynJMNews) March 8, 2017

In the past, celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens have been slammed for cultural appropriation for styling their hair the same way. Twitter is also not happy that Zayn Malik has also jumped onto the bandwagon. Some of them exclaimed their frustrations on the social media site.

Zayn's ignorant ass had cornrows? Logging back out pic.twitter.com/PIV1mCa7qq — m.anaal (@zaynsIp) March 9, 2017

Other fans didn’t see anything wrong with Zayn’s new hairstyle. They assume that he was wearing French braids.

It literally doesnt even look like cornrows but i hope no one is offended or anything pic.twitter.com/GvdqkS5jNz — reut loves zayn (@fearlesszaylor) March 8, 2017

zayn's picture: "#cornrows"

his stans: those are French Mcfreaking Braids™ — mika (@gayIord) March 8, 2017

You are literally blind if you think those are cornrows, you don't know what a french braid is?? https://t.co/GAD5SPrxLZ — Haya (@PettyZaynRise) March 8, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Zayn Malik’s hair caused so much controversy. Earlier this month, when the “Pillowtalk” singer was sitting front row at the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week, fans knew he did something different to his hair since the last time they saw him.

It’s obvious that he got a new hairstyle. But there’s more to it. Zayn’s hair is shaved on one side and is longer on the other side. The undercut or side shave isn’t a new hairstyle. In fact, it’s been around for a long time thanks to young Hollywood. Zayn is known to change up his look every so often and that seems to be the case here.

this hair shouldnt work but it does. zayn is truly the male rihanna celeb fashion pic.twitter.com/swIHNivUpr — CrownS (@RobynRiveraGirl) March 2, 2017

He apparently shaved half of his head and left the other side long and parted to the side, where it hangs over the eye. It’s also short, choppy, and blunt, with the other side likely to grow out on top. According to Refinery29, Malik’s hairstyle makes him look like a futuristic hero. Others would say that he looks like Colin Farrell with a funny hairdo or Christian Slater in Heathers if his hair was shorter but also longer at the same time.

The majority of Twitter was having a meltdown over his new hairstyle. “I am honeslty living for zayn’s hair rn,” one wrote. “i have been WAITING for it to grow back. i f***ing love it,” the user added.

“This hair shouldn’t work but it does,” another fan said. “zayn is truly the male rihanna celeb fashion [sic].”

Other fans are torn on Malik’s new hairstyle. Some think he should start growing out his hair now.

“What’s up with Zayn’s hair tho?” one asked. “It’s ugly as hell. God thing that he’s handsome [sic].”

Another wrote: “Zan’s hair look like a mess” and “Zayn’s hair makes him look like he’s 100% in a boy band which is funny because I don’t think he is.”

And then there were others who were in completely shock over his hairstyle. There were also fans who were amused by how much of a big deal Zayn’s haircut is.

“When Zayn’s hair still gets more articles than your fav,” one wrote.

“Can u believe that even though zayn changes his hair so often he still gets full articles written about it every time. i love my legend [sic].”

That is true. Headlines broke when both Zayn Malik and Joe Jonas (Gigi Hadid’s ex-boyfriend and DNCE front man) dyed their hair pink with their black roots peeking through. And now Perrie Edwards’ new boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was spotted rocking the same hairstyle as the former One Direction star.

According to Celebs Now Magazine, the Arsenal footballer was seen rocking the same black suit and turtleneck look that Malik wore to New York Fashion Week at September last year. Alex must have been inspired by his look when he made his red-carpet debut with Perrie at the 2017 Brit Awards.

