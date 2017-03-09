Gabourey Sidibe Weight Loss Surgery: Actress Shares Before And After Pictures

Gabourey Sidibe has opened up about her weight loss surgery while sharing dramatic pictures of her slimmed down figure. The Empire” actress sat down with People magazine and spoke about the release of her tell-all memoir This Is My Face: Try Not To Stare, while detailing her weight loss journey.

Sidibe, who rose to fame in 2009 breakout film Precious, has spoken about her attempts to lose weight naturally over a 10-year period before having weight loss surgery in May 2016.

Speaking to People, the 33-year-old Harlem native explains that a Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis was the catalyst for her choosing to undergo laparoscopic bariatric surgery – essentially removing half of her stomach.

Sidibe goes on to elaborate on the more practical benefits of the surgery.

“I did not get this surgery to be beautiful. I did it so I can walk around comfortably in heels. I want to do a cartwheel. I want not to be in pain every time I walk up a flight of stairs.”

Following a dating hiatus since she moved to Los Angeles in Spring 2016, Sidibe is reportedly ready to re-enter the dating world. Speaking to People, she reveals that she is “living [her] best life” while announcing that she is “ready to receive a gentleman caller.”

So what exactly are the necessary prerequisites for a man attempting to court Gabourey Sidibe? Well, first and foremost prospective men should be tall, but not too tall.

“I’m 5’4, so if you are 5’6, I will consider you tall because you are taller than me. If you’re 5′ 7/8, please apply also: I will climb you.”

The American Horror Story actor goes on to reveal that intelligence and a good sense of humor are more important to her than looks.

“I’m not very superficial. I like really funny guys, I like guys who are smart, I like people that read, I like people that have really interesting things to do, I like people that really enjoy their jobs. You’ve got to be upwardly mobile; that’s emotionally, spiritually, physically and monetarily. And I’m not necessarily into looks. I’m more into personality.”

While the actress is comfortable with her single status, she has opened up about recent changes she has made to her lifestyle to help her on her hunt for love.

“I looked around a good five months ago, and I realized: Every single person that I hang out with is either a gay man or a woman, and neither one of those people are gonna f— me. Or marry me. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Following these changes, Sidibe reveals that she has been meeting many more potential suitors.

“I’ve been meetings so many straight men who are like my friends, and now I’m in the mood where I’m like, ‘All right, we’ve got to be more than friends.’ I want the universe to hear that! I want to be in a relationship, and I feel like I’d be doing myself a disservice if I don’t, so I do.”

While she is now ready for a relationship, Sidibe reflects on her self-described “Hoe Phase” in her early 20s which she says was very important in shaping the person she has become.

“I’m very, very grateful for this time in my life where I didn’t want to be in a relationship, but I also wanted somebody to look at me — somebody that I didn’t particularly care about. I just wanted to bump up against somebody, honestly.”

While the actor preaches the benefits of a period of promiscuity, she is quick to add a disclaimer for anyone looking to follow her advice.

“Don’t let me be the one to tell you how to live your life! And don’t blame any of your venereal diseases on me!”

[Featured image by Richard Shotwell/ AP Images]