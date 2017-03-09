Gwyneth Paltrow Is ‘Knee Deep’ Into Ridding Women Of Their Parasites

Ever since she founded Goop and began sharing her home remedies and insights into fashion, beauty, and women’s health, Gwyneth Paltrow has become the target of frequent jokes with critics mocking her advice and the pricey products offered by Goop. Paltrow says she’s not blind to the criticism and she doesn’t care what the media says about her, as long as her products and advice can help just one woman. Now, the Goop CEO is conducting her own amateur research into a theory that would explain why so many women suffer from chronic fatigue. Gwyneth is convinced that parasites are draining women of their energy.

Goop Founder Gwyneth Paltrow Wages War On Parasites

USA Today reports that Gwyneth has a new health crusade to keep her attention focused away from Hollywood power struggles. Paltrow is opening up about her decision to tackle the issue of why so many people feel constantly fatigued for no apparent reason, only the Goop boss feels as though she has stumbled upon a reason. Gwyneth is certain that there’s an external culprit at work.

“I’m really interested in the impact of heavy metals and parasites on our bodies. I think they’re two of the biggest culprits in terms of why we feel bad,” said Ms. Paltrow.

“I’m knee-deep in figuring out ways to clear them from the body, looking at all sorts of potentially weird modalities.”

Of course, the Goop CEO already has one remedy in mind. She suggests a regular supplement, such as the Goop Wellness supplement packs, which will be available very soon. Gwyneth says her company’s forthcoming vitamins are borne out of an interest in determining why so many women feel unwell without cause. Paltrow wants to solve this problem, so all women can begin to feel well.

“I want to feel well, I want my friends to feel well, I want my readers to feel well,” says the Goop founder.

Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn’t Let Haters Steal Her Thunder

Talking with Women’s Health, Ms. Paltrow covered a wide range of topics, but it was especially enlightening to learn that the Goop executive has never been blind to the criticism of her haters, though, until now, she hasn’t said much about it. For the most part, Gwyneth didn’t want to lend credence to their messages of hate and ridicule, but she now speaks about it, just to share why she doesn’t let any of it bother her.

To begin, Paltrow feels that much of the criticism launched her way has more to do with confusion and a fear of embracing her new ideas and practices. She says anything new can stir up controversy, particularly among those wary of submitting to something new. After a time, however, Paltrow says most people come to embrace those ideas, especially once the have been proven beneficial.

“When someone doesn’t like something you do, or doesn’t share your interest in something, that doesn’t have anything to do with you. One of the best things someone ever said to me was that the only time criticism hurts is if you have a judgment about yourself about that very thing,” explains the Goop CEO.

“If someone’s like, ‘You d—, you have red hair!’ and you’ve got brown hair, it doesn’t bother you.”

Aside from the criticism, Gwyneth revealed that founding Goop has had a positive effect on her as a person, giving her something new and exciting to focus on aside from acting. Ms. Paltrow adds that she feels liberated by recreating herself as an entrepreneur because it has challenged the preconceived notions many had of her as a Hollywood actress.

“It’s part of wellness, working at that. I’ve gotten to a point where I like myself,” says Gwyneth Paltrow.

“I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide.”

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]