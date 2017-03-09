Luke Skywalker’s Opening Lines In ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Revealed

On Wednesday Disney held a shareholders meeting in Denver that provided an update on a variety of films on the studio’s upcoming schedule. But there was one specific film that everyone wanted to hear about above the rest of the pack, and the event didn’t disappoint as it revealed a whole heap of new information regarding Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It wasn’t just measly details, too, because the first footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi actually premiered at the event, and it is even believed to have revealed the first lines of dialogue from Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in the film.

The Los Angeles Times’ Daniel Miller was at the annual Disney meeting of shareholders, and he provided constant updates on Twitter. This began with an image of the soiree, which, despite the riches of those in attendance, appeared to be unfolding in a glorified cinema.

All set for the Disney shareholder meeting from Denver. Investors taking their seats. What do people want to hear about? Movies. pic.twitter.com/WzrpDINJbC — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

After premiering footage for Beauty And The Beast, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 2, and providing some updates on Ant-Man And The Wasp and Cars 3, Disney chairman Bob Iger, who was leading the event, then got stuck into coverage for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

However the first clip was something of a disappointment. In fact Daniel Miller even went as far as to call it “a joke, sort of,” adding, “We just got a few seconds of Rey handing Luke a lightsaber.” Considering the end to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which saw Rey finding Luke Skywalker on a distant planet, walking up to him and then gesturing a lightsaber his way, it’s probably safe to assume that this clip was the immediate aftermath of that.

The footage then reconvened, and debuted what’s expected to be the opening lines of dialogue from Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi.

We just saw more "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" footage. In it, Luke asks Rey, "Who are you?" Then we see her deftly handle a lightsaber. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

As well as giving us our very first indication of how Luke Skywalker and Rey will interact in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Daniel Miller also confirmed that he saw a number of other heroes from the franchise in the footage.

Also making appearances in "The Last Jedi" footage: Chewbacca, General Leia Organa and Finn. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

Daniel Miller then teased some of the locations that will appear in The Last Jedi, too.

One last thing on the "Last Jedi" footage: We saw all sorts of settings — mountains, oceans, forests, deserts. Look suitably epic, exotic. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

Later on, Daniel Miller tried his best to describe some various bits from the clip, which included a description of two of the intergalactic vehicles that will pop up in the hugely anticipated blockbuster.

More on "The Last Jedi" clip: We saw a shot of an X-wing wobbling mid-air, under attack inside a giant ship. Looked like a wounded bird. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

Daniel Miller also pointed out that in the footage that he saw from The Last Jedi, General Leia Organa was only onscreen momentarily, and that she didn’t speak. However, he did provide an update on what she was wearing, though.

More on "The Last Jedi" clip, since ppl are asking: General Leia Organa was onscreen for just a second in military garb and didn't speak. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

Daniel Miller had one final tidbit regarding the Star Wars: The Last Jedi footage he saw, and while it was once again rather vague, it did tease a fraught and rather tense encounter.

A tidbit on "The Last Jedi" footage: In the clip, a character yelled "It's now or never!" Sorry to say I couldn't tell you who screamed it! — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

While this footage is likely to leave Star Wars fans pining for more they can find solace in the fact that their first look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi is allegedly only a couple of weeks away.

That’s because it has been heavily speculated that this peak at Star Wars: The Last Jedi will debut at the Star Wars Celebration event next month in Orlando, which will take place between April 13 – 16, 2017.

