Kelly Rowland Slams Rumors She Dissed Ciara And Russell Wilson’s Family Photo

After Kelly Rowland reportedly liked a comment that harshly criticized Ciara and Russell Wilson’s nearly nude family photo, social media users thought the former Destiny’s Child member was dissing the “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone” singer, but it was a misunderstanding, Hollywood Life reports.

Kelly Rowland immediately slammed the rumors that she dissed Ciara, stating that she mistakenly liked a hateful comment about her “dear friend’s” family photo.

She took to Instagram and re-posted Ciara’s family photo, which depicts an image of Ciara posing nearly nude as she held her 2-year-old son Baby Future. Her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband, Russell Wilson, isn’t visible but his arms are seen holding Ciara’s pregnant belly from behind.

Kelly Rowland posted a caption that read, “This pic of my dear friend and her beautiful family makes my heart smile.”

“I can’t believe how anyone would actually think I would “like” a negative comment about a woman I look at as a great Mom, awesome wife, and a sweetheart of a friend.”

The “Dirty Laundry” singer ended the message with “Accidents do happen and this new like feature is WHACK,” and added the hashtags #findanewstory #ILOVETHEWILSONS.

Ciara and Russell Wilson, who are expecting their first child together, became the latest Twitter trend after Ciara posted a nearly nude family photo on Twitter, as well as Instagram, that sparked a ruckus among Ciara’s followers.

Ciara’s pregnant photo shoot prompted mixed reactions. One social media user said, “This picture is very powerful and beautiful. This is a photo of pure love. God bless this family.”

While another added, “Ciara so disrespectful and I think she does the (expletive) on purpose to get a reaction from Future and to blow up in court.”

One Of The Greatest Gifts Of Being A Woman Was Creating You ❤ #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/1tGo276T66 — Ciara (@ciara) March 9, 2017

Some even stated that Ciara’s photo, which included her nude toddler son, wasn’t respectful, saying, “If you parents want to pose naked, it’s up to you but seriously leave your child out of it. Really don’t get that. Be a bit more responsible.”

However, when someone wrote, “This is not a cute pic. Sorry. It’s no different than the one with the chick and her little boy. Why must everyone prove a point by being in your B-Day suit?” Kelly Rowland allegedly liked the comment.

The internet was buzzing when they learned that Kelly Rowland reportedly liked one of the negative comments about Ciara’s family photo, but she quickly shut those rumors down, saying that “accidents do happen.”

Ciara has yet to publicly respond to the rumors that her friend Kelly Rowland dissed her, but in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she stated that she was “excited about where she’s at in life. She said, “He’ll [Baby Future] randomly pull my shirt up and be like, ‘I want to see the baby.'”

Ciara stated that Baby Future says, “‘Hello, baby. How you doing, baby? I love you, baby. Okay, talk to you later, baby. Bye, bye.’ Then he’ll kiss me on my belly and put my shirt back down.”

“Once you’re able to really be truly truthful with yourself, it’s life changing,” Ciara said. “You have way more compassion than you imagine, you’re sensitive to the right things.”

Ciara stated that her relationship with her husband is “just so amazing… awesome. It really is.”

She went on to say that “if someone’s not supporting you and your vision and your dreams — whether it’s your relationship partner, your friend, whomever, then you’ve got to make sure to keep it moving. If people aren’t lifting you up, even if you’re the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you.

“You don’t even realize that you’re losing yourself. And that’s the scariest place to be in life. I don’t want to lose myself. I love myself too much. I love life too much.”

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]