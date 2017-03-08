Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Feud Heats Up On Snapchat, Are They Really Mad?

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s feud has reportedly heated up after Kylie was heard cursing at Kim over Snapchat. Are the sisters really mad at one another or are they just poking fun?

Kim Kardashian is allegedly not happy with her younger sister Kylie Jenner. The teenager continues to outshine the 36-year-old mother of two and was recently heard cursing at Kim on Snapchat, according to OK!

Over the past weekend, Kylie Jenner launched some provocative shirts for her store, The Kylie Shop. The clothes featured the reality star’s bare butt, which Kardashian reportedly sees as a copycat move.

The Exclusive Cheeks Tee Available Tomorrow Only at 9am pst A post shared by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:38am PST

Kim Kardashian’s most recent public display of her derriere was on the cover of Paper magazine, which Kylie is being accused of replicating for her “The Cheeks Tee” shirt.

After being robbed in Paris in October, Kardashian stepped back from her public appearances and social media presence.

“Kim flipped the f*** out on Kylie!”

According to sources close the family, Kim is not a fan of Kylie trying to take the attention away from her.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner did a photo shoot together on Tuesday.

Kim uploaded some silly Snapchats of herself playing with the different filters.

“So, I’m doing a shoot with Kylie today [and] I thought this would do.”

Kim was reportedly making fun of Kylie on Snapchat to her millions of followers. Kylie then cursed out her sister, yelling, “these Snapchats are f***ed up!”

Kylie got her sister back by uploading a Snapchat of her sister with the mustache filter.

Lol how do you guys like #Kim with a mustache? A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

Kardashian joked that “the war has begun.” It is difficult to tell where the jokes end with these celebrity sisters and where the actual tension begins.

Kylie Jenner has also been getting a lot of hate for her curvy body, with fans accusing the reality star of getting plastic surgery to have a body like Kim’s.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:55am PST

However, Kylie has stuck to her original statement which she made on her official website last year.

“No, people – I haven’t gotten breast implants. Everyone is obsessed with that.” “Truth is, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained 15 pounds and my body has changed. I’ve definitely filled out.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were all giggles with each other while they worked out with their trainer.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

