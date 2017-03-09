Scarlett Johansson’s Ex Begs Her to Withdraw Divorce Papers – Will She Budge?

Scarlett Johansson blindsided her ex and his legal team when she filed for divorce from estranged husband, Romain Dauriac on Tuesday. Now, he is begging her to “withdraw her action” so that they can go back to the negotiating table and work out a custody agreement for their child.

“It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in court and made our personal differences so public,” the statement reads, as reported by US Weekly. “I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and to go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table. We are the parents of a lovely daughter whom we will continue to co-parent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can.”

In an interview with USA Today, attorney for Dauriac, Hal Mayerson asserted that his client was the primary caregiver for the child due to the constraints of Johannson’s very busy acting schedule. He is requesting that the court grants them joint custody.

But now that the marriage has fell apart Johansson wants primary custody of the child.

Mayers admits that his team was surprised when Scarlett filed the divorce papers in public court since they had been negotiating for some time now. Now that she’s filed the story has become a scandal that would have otherwise remained private.

“We never had any intention of filing papers, we did not want to make it a public spectacle,” Mayerson continues. “Now she or her lawyers or her handlers have now made it a public spectacle.”

Scarlett Johansson's ex Romain Dauriac asks her to withdraw divorce papers and return to 'negotiating table' https://t.co/zXlI0MvHLa pic.twitter.com/CHLICnwdlF — People Magazine (@people) March 8, 2017

US Weekly notes that on Wednesday Scarlett issued a press release demanding that the media respect her privacy in this sensitive matter.

“As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage,” the statement reads. “Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you.”

But as Dauriac’s atttorney maintains, if she wanted the custody negotiation and separation private, why did Johannson file the papers?

“She filed, so for her to ask for privacy now seems somewhat oxymoronic to me — it makes no sense,” Mayerson contends. “We were negotiating in good faith but whatever Scarlett wanted, Scarlett wasn’t getting (in the negotiations), so she blindsided us. We were happy to continue negotiating. It’s not in her daughter’s interest to file in the public court system.”

Scarlett Johansson reportedly files for a divorce https://t.co/5WAvaXggnW pic.twitter.com/zEBPFTItxg — SizzlingTea (@SizzlingTea_) March 8, 2017

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac first revealed they were a couple back in 2012. According to US Weekly, they secretly got married in Montana in 2014 after getting engaged in 2013.

You could probably have predicted the Johansson-Dauriac split if you’ve been paying attention to Johansson’s views on marriage and monogamy. She most recently told Playboy that she thinks that monogamy is not natural

“Well, with every gain there’s a loss, right? So that’s a loss. You have to choose a path. I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea. And the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing,” Johansson said “I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work.”

Scarlett Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Scarlett Johansson Files For Divorce From Dauriac, Gears Up For Custody Battle

Scarlett Johansson Snaps On Oscars Red Carpet: No Time For ‘Ridiculous’ Question

Scarlett Johansson Showed Off Sideboob Tattoo Sizzled At The Oscars

Scarlett Johansson Denies ‘Ghost In The Shell’s Motoko Kusanagi Should Be Asian

Scarlett Johansson Breast Pump Controversy After Smuggling It Into 2015 Oscars

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]