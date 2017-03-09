‘Young And The Restless’ News: Favorite Returns To GC, Paternity Secret Exposed?

Brace yourself, Young and the Restless fans: a fan favorite will return just in time for May sweeps. It looks like it could be trouble for the Abbott family — depending on the reason for her visit. So, who’s returning to the CBS soap opera?

Soap Central reported that veteran actress Marla Adams will return to Young and the Restless as Dina Mergeron. Longtime fans know that Dina is the snobby mom to Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley, and Traci (Beth Maitland).

Adams last appeared on Young and the Restless in 2008 for Katherine Chancellor’s (Jeanne Cooper) funeral. It will be fascinating to see what the writers have in store for Dina.

Marla first debuted on Young and the Restless in 1986, when she appeared as the late John Abbott’s (Jerry Douglas) ex-wife. Adams left Y&R after three years, only to return for several stints in the 1990s.

Daytime Confidential reported that Dina was John’s high school sweetheart. The Abbotts grew up in Genoa City with Katherine Shephard (Chancellor), Stuart Brooks (Robert Colbert), and Joanna Manning (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Dina cheated on John with tennis pro Brent Davis (Bert Kramer), who fathered Ashley. Later, Dina left John and her children, who were raised by their housekeeper, Mamie (Veronica Redd). Dina returned to Young and the Restless several years after she married cosmetics tycoon Marcel Mergeron.

Young and the Restless fans remember that Ashley suffered her first (of many) nervous breakdowns when she learned that John wasn’t her biological father. Dina revealed that her father was Brent Davis. Ashley’s (shaky) mental status led to a romance with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), who by all accounts nursed fragile Ashley back to mental health.

Dina returned briefly in 1996 to rekindle a romance with her ex-husband, John. It didn’t work out, but Dina never told her ex that Ashley wasn’t his biological daughter. In fact, only a handful of people know the truth about Ashley’s paternity — other than Brent and Dina, Jack, Victor, and Jill (Jess Walton) are the only ones alive that know the paternity scoop.

Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that it is possible that Jack will try to use Ashley’s paternity against her to get control of Jabot. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Jack may try to shut his sister out of the company by revealing the truth about her real father. It would be a nasty thing to do to his sibling, and if Dina got word of it, she would have a few choice words for her son. Will Dina arrive in Genoa City to set Jack straight about double crossing Ashley?

If Jack does decide to expose Ashley’s paternity, Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that it could push her over the edge. When you factor in that Jack is working with Gloria (Judith Chapman), it’s clear that he may use this information to get the upper hand at Jabot.

The Young and the Restless fans were happy that the soap opera was bringing back someone that has a deep connection with the show and fans. Y&R fans hope that Dina sticks around and knocks some sense into Jacky-boy. It would be a bonus if she can pry him away from the clutches of Gloria.

The Young and the Restless spoilers did not state why Dina will return. Will she return after Jack exposes Ashley’s paternity secret? Will she come to help or hurt the Abbott family? How will Jack and Ashley react to their mother’s arrival?

Marla Adams returns as Dina on Wednesday, May 3.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]