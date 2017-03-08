‘The Bachelor’ Jade And Tanner Pregnant: When Is The Baby Due?

The Bachelor couple, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, who found love on the series’ spinoff Bachelor In Paradise, revealed that they are pregnant with their first child together.

“Jade cried a little bit. I was just really excited.”

The Bachelor couple posed for some pregnancy photos on March 5 for the magazine to show of Jade’s growing baby bump.

Jade is reportedly around the 13-week mark in her pregnancy and the couple is beginning to plan for the baby’s arrival.

Jade even revealed that she may consider an at-home water birth.

“If the pregnancy is low-risk, I would love to have an at-home water birth, but Tanner’s a little concerned.”

Tanner admitted that he would prefer not to change dirty diapers.

“I’ll do every other duty if it means no poopy diapers! He works a lot, so I’ll gladly take on most of the responsibility. I’m naturally nurturing, and I just can’t wait to have our baby.”

News of the couple’s pregnancy came just after their one year wedding anniversary.

Jade and Tanner were married in January of 2016 after falling in love on the second season of The Bachelor spinoff Bachelor In Paradise.

Tanner proposed to Jade on the season finale of Bachelor In Paradise.

Although both Jade and Tanner had their hearts broken on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the two found comfort in one another on a tropical island surrounded by other contestants from the show.

The couple got married in Orange County, California and ABC cameras were at the event filming for The Bachelor fans to see at home.

The Bachelor couple admitted back in September to seeing a marriage counselor, according to People. Jade and Tanner were married pretty quickly after getting together on Bachelor In Paradise.

“You know, little problems can turn into big problems down the road, so why not try to nip those in the bud early on?”

The reality stars joined the cast of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. The season premiere aired on WEtv on October 7.

“All of our relationship has already been on television, so why can’t we be good role models by showing [the full picture]?”

Tanner revealed that The Bachelor viewers tend to think that their relationship is picture-perfect.

“I think people kind of have this idea that you go on The Bachelor and you have this perfect relationship, but we’re normal, just like everyone else, and we have our issues.”

It looks like the couple have worked past their issues and are looking forward to welcoming their first child into the world together this fall.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images]