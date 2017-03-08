Move Over Ivanka Trump, Jessica Simpson Takes Over With Spring 2017 Collection

Ivanka Trump is out while Jessica Simpson is in. The pop star-turned-fashion icon is getting ready to drop her Spring 2017 collection. The songstress even slipped back into those Daisy Dukes that she wore on her film, Dukes of Hazard.

It’s been 12 years since Jessica Simpson wore those infamous shorts in the 2005 film. The 36-year-old still looks incredible in them as she did before. Simpson showed off her toned legs and abs while modeling her new denim line from her Spring 2017 Jessica Simpson Collection, reports Us Weekly. In one of the shots taken by James Macari, the pop star looks over her shoulder and wears an embroidered denim shirt with her Daisy Dukes.

Simpson still looks like the hot singer and actress she always was. You wouldn’t know she’s the mom of two kids, Drew, 4, and Ace Knute, 3, which she shares with her husband Eric Johnson. She also showed off her abs in another photo, in which she’s seen wearing a pair of distressed boyfriend jeans with a red crop top sweater. In the series of photos, Simpson tops off her look with wavy hair and bangs, along with a pair of her signature platform sandals.

In good company ???? @jessicasimpsonstyle A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

According to a press release, Jessica Simpson was “inspired by the essence of travel” and her new collection’s theme is about “an American girl hits the road – postcards from California, Texas, Florida.” She’s also seen rocking a black lace mini dress and dancing around in the photo shoot.

Strike a pose. ???? @jessicasimpson in #JessicaSimpsonCollection #Spring17 A post shared by Jessica Simpson Collection (@jessicasimpsonstyle) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

Simpson shared a snapshot from her new ad campaign, courtesy of her hairstylist Ginnandrea.

“My hairstylist @giannandreahair biked by this poster and literally had to #LookBackAtIt before realizing he styled it,” she wrote in a caption alongside Giannandrea’s selfie in front of her billboard ad.

My hairstylist @giannandreahair biked by this poster and literally had to #LookBackAtIt before realizing he styled it. ???? #JSInTheWild (PS congrats on your outstanding achievement in hairstyling at the @hollywoodbeautyawards!) A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:22pm PST

Simpson previously spoke to Women’s Wear Daily about the success behind her clothing line and why it works.

“I think my brand has surpassed my name and my celebrity. I think I understand women. I’ve been every size on the planet.”

The clothing from Simpson’s new line clearly shows off her busty build, lean legs, and taut abs. In the past, she has been outspoken about her newfound body confidence. The fashion mogul spoke to Women’s Health last year about how she’s finally learned to embrace her body after her last pregnancy.

“I’m hard on myself, I believe everything is a work in progress. But that’s okay. I do love my legs, but my favorite physical attribute is my nose, because it’s not perfect. But recently, since I’ve worked out so hard, I’m also loving my stomach knowing I grew babies in it, and then having to go through a transformation and just owning it.”

While she has an enviable body, Simpson still receives negative comments regarding her appearance on a regular basis on social media, reports ComicBook.com.

“I will never understand why people take someone down for what you look like. If I had a character flaw, take me down. But a body flaw? That’s not important.”

Jessica Simpson is still a hit with women. While a growing number of women are boycotting Ivanka Trump and the retailers who carry her collection, T.J. Maxx and Marshall’s are the latest retailers to back away from her brand, reports Yahoo. That is good news for women who have been boycotting Donald Trump’s daughter due to her ongoing support amid his controversial statements and his headline-making presidency.

According to a report via Time, Jessica Simpson’s coveted shoes can be found up to 70 percent off at T.J. Maxx. Just be aware that almost 100 percent of the shoes at T.J. Maxx are first-run quality, while the remaining 5 percent have minor flaws.

You can also find deals on designer denim from Simpson’s collection at both T.J. Maxx and Marshall’s, according to Wise Bread. Most of the jeans are not last season’s styles and are recently stocked. So it’s likely that you’ll find pieces from Jessica Simpson’s Spring 2017 Collection at a retailer near you.

[Featured image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund]