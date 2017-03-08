Remy Ma Backtracks From ‘Shether,’ Nicki Minaj Beef: ‘I’m Not Proud Of It’

Rap star Remy Ma has suddenly pulled an about-face on her feud with Nicki Minaj that bore two hardcore diss tracks, “Shether” and the aptly-titled “Another One,” in the span of a couple of weeks.

The Terror Squad queen and Love and Hip Hop cast mate opened up on the restart of her longstanding issue with the “Starships” performer with Buzzfeed’s Another Round podcast recently, but unlike her first two musical mentions, this one was mostly devoid of any sign of her beef with the Young Money recording artist.

“Anybody that knows me knows that I embrace females,” the rapper expressed, as XXL Mag notes.

“I think we work so much better when we work together and when we help each other. However, in the event that you piss me off and we become archenemies, run for cover.”

Incidentally, that’s what most believed regarding the intentions of “Shether,” the near 7-minute long verbal assault that Remy unleashed on Nicki and the world via Soundcloud, as the Inquisitr noted in late February.

While spitting over a sample of Nas’ similarly-intended “Ether” from his Stillmatic album, Ma made it outright known that the continued disrespect from Minaj that reportedly began with a lyrical insult on her 2007 Playtime Is Over mix tape, according to Rolling Stone, would no longer be tolerated.

“Let’s be honest, you stole that line about bi***hes being your sons,” Remy says at one point.

“How you take my ’09 jail tweet and run? Talking about, bringing knives to a fight with guns, when the only shot you ever took was in your buns.”

Less than a week later and with no response from Minaj, save for a mini back-and-forth between her and singer Trey Songz as the Inquisitr reported — Songz is name-dropped on “Shether” as a rumored bed fellow of Nicki’s — Remy fired off on all cylinders again with the equally-ruthless freestyle, “Another One.”

“Heard you callin’ everyone

Now call ’em back, ’cause I got another one

Heard you was kiddin’, sayin’ I ain’t havin’ none

But that’s okay baby, ’cause now you my son…”

Both songs shot up to the top of the iTunes charts upon their releases, but as Mercury News reported, a collective of both Nicki and Remy’s fans felt that “Another One” was one too much.

“The lyrics are taunting, declaring Ma, ‘the head b***h,’ and wondering why her opponent hasn’t responded,” the publication wrote.

“[However], some fans online posted that Ma’s second song was overkill and that she went too far.”

To this day, Minaj has yet to directly respond to the claims made in “Shether,” but Remy says that the collective hope from those who are craving a crude comeback from Nicki are part of a much bigger problem.

“It just bothers me that this record that I put out, where it’s literally picking apart a female, went so viral,” the Grammy nominee revealed.

“And every media outlet wants to talk about it and pick it up, [too]. I feel like [Nicki and I] could’ve done the same thing working together. I just personally think it would’ve been so much cooler if we came together and made something crazy. It could’ve been totally different.”

As for what that means regarding the hype surrounding the controversial song, Remy relented a bit and admitted that her current stance on the feud doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s apologetic over what she felt needed to be done with “Shether.”

“I don’t regret [recording the song],” she concluded, “but I’m not particularly proud of it.

Despite her feelings for the Nicki diss song, “Shether” by Remy Ma is still available for download and streaming on Apple Music and other music services.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images & Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]