Tom DeLonge On Blink-182 Reunion In 2017: ‘I Could Be Back In A Period Of Days’

Tom DeLonge says he “could be back” in Blink-182.

DeLonge, the former Blink-182 guitarist, left the chart-topping pop-punk band in 2015 to focus on sci-fi novel authorship and UFO investigation. Blink forged along without him as bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker enlisted guitarist Matt Skiba (previously of Alkaline Trio) to replace of Tom. Is DeLonge on his way back?

“I still own the band,” Tom revealed in an illuminating new interview. Although he was recently named UFO Researcher of the Year by the 2017 International UFO Congress for his literary inquests into the extraterrestrial, DeLonge claimed he “could be back [in Blink] in a period of days,” saying he never permanently left the group.

In a new interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tom DeLonge talked about rejoining Blink-182.

Published by Tom’s hometown newspaper on Saturday, DeLonge told journalist George Varga that “Blink is in [his] DNA” and that he regularly discusses rejoining the famously irreverent San Diego pop-punk band in frequent conversations with Blink-182 percussionist Travis Barker. When pressed on his reasons for departing the music group, Tom admitted that he misses his former bandmates, but says the wear and tear of touring took its toll.

“I miss the relationship we had, and the growth, and the crazy times. But I don’t miss the grind. Like, every band has a grind, so you have to love it so much that you tolerate the grind.”

Offering further details on the band’s current business relationship, DeLonge referred to replacement Blink member Matt Skiba as “someone doing my job for me.” Tom also revealed the he, Barker, and Hoppus still “own everything” in relation to Blink-182’s brand. While stating that he’s currently quite busy with his To the Stars media company and ongoing alien investigations, DeLonge mentioned that he could come back to Blink at any time.

“If I wanted to, I could be back [in Blink] in a period of days.”

Loudwire also picked up on Tom’s shocking new interview about Blink-182 and his advancing paranormal investigations. As reported by the music mag, DeLonge ominously referred to a previously stated upcoming announcement that he plans to make. Supposedly, Tom is preparing to reveal some very big news.

“Now, the grind [is] to announce what we will be announcing soon […] This is by far the biggest thing I’ve ever had in my life. It’s way bigger than [anything] I ever had with the band. It’s exciting and stressful, not only because of the enormity of it, but because of what I know.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tom accepted his UFO Researcher of the Year award via a pre-taped video greeting played for attendees of last month’s IUFOC convention in Fountain Hills, Arizona. The informative video clip is also available to view on YouTube. In the pre-recorded acceptance speech, DeLonge states that he will be making an explosive announcement related to his UFO investigations within the next 60 days.

Is Tom about to blow the lid off of secret government knowledge concerning UFOs and extraterrestrial technology?

Will DeLonge make good on his presage in rejoining Blink-182?

It appears that the next couple of months will contain some interesting new developments regarding Tom DeLonge, his award-winning alien inquiries, and his current band member status within Blink-182.

Do you think Tom DeLonge will rejoin Blink-182 in 2017? What did you think of California, the band’s latest album with new recruit Matt Skiba? Let us know your thoughts on Tom and Blink in the comments section below.

