Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Relationship Plans Not Disrupted By Drinking

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are the it couple of the music world and are consistently making tabloid headlines regarding engagement claims and wedding news. The couple has been going strong for nearly two years since meeting as co-judges on The Voice.

At the time both Gwen and Blake were in the middle of difficult divorces from their exes and found comfort in one another. What followed is one adorable love story that often results in both stars gushing over one another when giving interviews and making red carpet appearances.

As noted, rumors about an engagement and upcoming wedding are swirling but yet to be verified by the musical pair, and one new rumor that has been thrown into the mix is that the wedding was on until Shelton returned to the bottle, which has since caused things to fall apart.

Radar Online has ignited this claim, and Gossip Cop has gotten to the bottom of the outlandish story discovering that it is, of course, not true. GC relays the details shared by the tabloid.

“‘Boozy Blake Back On The Bottle — Does Gwen Approve?’ RadarOnline asks in a headline. The story says, ‘I do… want another drink? Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding plans could be on hold [after] the No Doubt front woman asked her fiance to put down the bottle — and he headed to the liquor store!'”

Radar goes on to claim that Shelton had dropped 85 pounds on a diet that Stefani had him on for the wedding which involved zero alcohol. The insider then insists that the country star was caught leaving a liquor store in Los Angeles on the same night that Gwen was thousands of miles away in New York City chatting with TV host Seth Meyers on his show.

“‘When Gwen is away, Blake seems to play! Or, at the very least, take a few cheat days’ a so-called source is quoted as saying. That’s pretty much all the information the webloid has, and most of it is inaccurate. Shelton was, in fact, photographed leaving a liquor store, but that’s not the problem here.”

As noted, a reliable rep for Gwen has spoken to GC and states that the rumor is a complete fabrication, adding that Stefani never banned Shelton from drinking. Also, a wedding cannot be canceled seeing as the two are not engaged and are not set to wed.

Although the happy couple is obviously completely smitten with one another, a wedding is not happening anytime soon. Shelton and Gwen are simply enjoying the time that they can find with one another and have returned as a team to the hit show, on which they met, for the current season of The Voice.

Of course, the show’s producers have made the romance between Gwen and Blake a point of focus, and the two are not failing to play up their loving relationship for the camera. Gwen and Blake constantly flirt and make cheeky remarks towards one another while also throwing playful glances each other’s direction. It’s clear that the relationship between the two superstars is reeling in more viewers and the couple are well aware by how they carry on. The Mic makes note of this.

“Throughout the season 12 blind auditions, Stefani and Shelton continuously giggle at each other and playfully go head-to-head to try to convince contestants to join their respective teams.On Tuesday night, during week two of the blind auditions, Shelton even told Stefani that he doesn’t like her — he loves her.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have found love and are not afraid to show it. They have the perfect platform to do just that.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]