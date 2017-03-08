True Beauty: ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Star Emma Watson Shares Her Skincare Secrets

Beauty and the Beast star Emma Watson is featured in Into The Gloss’ Top Shelf series. The actress revealed her shocking beauty regimen and what it takes to look like a natural beauty in Hollywood. The reason why Emma’s skincare routine is shocking is because it’s eco-friendly and affordable. There are some products that her fans can scoop up at a beauty store near them.

For example, Emma Watson swears by this Australian skincare product that’s only less than $10.00. When you think of the Harry Potter alum, you think she has access to the world’s finest and best skincare products. But if you check out Watson’s social media accounts, you’ll see she’s a huge supporter of organic, ethically conscious, and recycled skincare products.

Watson revealed her skincare routine to Into The Gloss and said she loves using Australian brand Sukin. The brand prides itself on being “100% carbon neural, cruelty-free and vegan for many years now, with all formulations being biodegradable and grey water safe,” according to My Body + Soul Magazine.

Watson’s favorite product from the line is the Hydrating Mist Toner, which only retails for $9.95. In a caption on the Instagram account for the Beauty and the Beast press tour, Watson explained how she used the toner to prepare her skin for a red carpet event or a paparazzi moment.

“Sukin are an Australian brand committed to offsetting their carbon emissions through a clean energy biomass product in India.”

The toner contains chamomile and rosewater. It’s described as being soothing and cooling on your skin. The best thing about this product is that it’s for all skin types and will give you a glow when you’re looking a little tired and dehydrated. It’s also paraben and alcohol-free which means that you won’t strip your skin of its natural oils, which most toners tend to do.

Emma Watson shared the remainder of her beauty routine with Into The Gloss and reveals that she loves to go the au naturel route everywhere she goes.

“Recently I’ve become super interested in sustainability and transparency and understanding what I’m putting on my face and body. It’s been a fun little mission to see how far I can go with it…Can I put together a hair and makeup look with completely organic products? I need to figure out if it was achievable or not. You can’t talk the talk if you don’t walk the walk. So that’s what I’ve been discovering over the past couple of years.”

The actress also got candid on the other products she uses. Emma swears by bathing every single day. She always makes time for a relaxing bath amid her hectic schedule, reports Nylon. She likes to find new beauty products on Instagram, which means she has an Instagram account that her fans don’t know of.

Watson admitted that she wanted to keep her freckles in Beauty and the Beast. She didn’t want them airbrushed out in the scenes.

“There are so many young girls who going through puberty who really hate having them, so I felt the need to say that I have them and that I think the look of natural skin is beautiful.”

She wears natural deodorant such as Agent Nateur NO. 3, Soapwalla’s Deodorant Cream, or Weleda Sage Deodorant. Emma admits she has been bleaching her top lip since she was nine years old.

She also uses Fur Oil on her hair, eyebrows, and on her pubic hair. Her favorite perfume is made in a factory in Provence, France. She first received it when she was 11 or 12, and hasn’t had luck finding it anywhere else, so she keeps as a sort of a feel-good, good luck charm.

This comes after Emma Watson was criticized for posing topless for her Vanity Fair photo shoot. Most of the criticism stemmed from Beyoncé fans who slammed her photo after they found a 2014 interview with Wonderland magazine, in which she talked about the sexualization of Beyoncé’s music videos from her 2013 self-titled album.

“I felt very conflicted/ I felt her message felt very conflicted in the sense that on the one hand, she’s putting herself in a category of a feminist, but then the camera, it felt very male, such a male voyeuristic experience of her,” Watson was quoted saying in the interview.

This is the part of my 2014 interview with Tavi where we talked about Beyoncé. My words are in bold. pic.twitter.com/Y8vumOeyDT — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 7, 2017

Watson took to Twitter to clarify her statements and to defend herself from the backlash, reports People. She posted the full excerpt from the interview and made it clear that Beyoncé’s fans only read in between the lines.

In the interview, Emma praised Beyoncé for taking full control of her music and saying that her “sexuality is empowering because it is her choice.” She then said that the message of the album is “so inclusive and puts feminism and femininity and female empowerment on such a broad spectrum.”

The actress defended her topless Vanity Fair photo shoot in an interview with Reuters earlier this week.

“It just always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what misunderstanding there is about what feminism is,” she said. “Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my t**s have to do with it. It’s very confusing.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]