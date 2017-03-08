Boston Red Sox Rumors: David Price Mental Health Issues? Site Calls Him ‘Crazy’

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price could be experiencing mental health issues on top of his nagging elbow problem that has sidelined him for what appears to be the remainder of spring training — at least, that’s according to WEEI.com, the online site run by WEEI, one of Boston’s most influential sports talk radio stations.

“David Price is the highest-paid pitcher in baseball history. And he’s losing his mind because of Twitter trolls and bloviating talk radio hosts. We’re witnessing the self-destruction of a man,” wrote WEEI.com scribe Alex Reimer on Wednesday.

Reimer’s article was a reaction to a Boston Globe interview with Price published Tuesday in which the 31-year-old lefty strikeout artist, in the course of discussing a variety of topics including whether he has let his dog on the field at Fenway Park, appeared to complain about the treatment he received from Boston fans in 2016, his first season with the Red Sox.

The entire interview, conducted by veteran Globe reporter and photographer Stan Grossfeld, can be read by clicking on this link.

Reiner sounded what would be an alarming note for Red Sox fans, based on the Price interview.

“These sound like the rantings of a crazy person, not somebody who’s ready to battle through a forearm injury and deliver a bounce back season,” Reiner wrote. “Up to this point, Carl Crawford’s seven-year, $142 million contract has been considered the worst in Red Sox history. But depending on how Price fares in 2017, his seven-year, $217 million deal could threaten to usurp it.”

So what did Price say in the interview that caused the dire warning from a top Boston sports media outlet?

“People in Boston don’t know anything about me. The only thing I have to do is pitch good. People don’t care about what I do or the type of person that I am. That doesn’t matter,” Price stated. “It doesn’t matter to these people in Boston. I’ve got to go out there and earn respect by pitching well. Period. That’s the only thing that’s going to turn the page for me in Boston. I’ve got to go out there and dominate. People don’t care what I do off the field.”

He went on to say that the “people in Boston” have no interest in whether Price is, as Grossfeld asked, “a good person or not.”

“They don’t care. If they care, I wouldn’t have went through all that crap that I went through last year,” Price said. “If they cared. Period. You have to be in my shoes. If you lived it…”

Whether those comments qualify Price as “a crazy person,” is up for debate. What do you think? Register your opinion by casting a vote in the poll, below.

MORE BOSTON RED SOX COVERAGE FROM THE INQUISITR:

Another prominent Boston sports site, Barstool Sports, took a different perspective on the Price interview. “David Price understands that the only way to earn respect in Boston is to win,” said Barstool writer Jared Carrabis.

[Featured Image By Jason Miller/Getty Images]