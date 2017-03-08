Kaley Cuoco Shares Intimate Pictures With Boyfrined Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are setting relationship goals for every famous Hollywood couple. The Big Bang Theory star recently took to Instagram on Sunday, to share an intimate picture of herself with her boyfriend.

The uploaded picture shows the famous equestrian cuddling with The Big Bang Theory star starlet and their precious dog, Ruby. The uploaded image suggests that due to some work schedule, both Karl and Kaley were away from each other and the hunky equestrian could not control his emotions when the actress wore a T-shirt that read, “TED Talk Dirty To Me.”

“I love you so much honey. You know what ruby, we love you too, you just love laying and wiggling right into the middle of us,” read the remaining caption.

Finally back together after the longest week ever and wouldn't you know it, my lovey has a shirt that speaks to me so perfectly. I love you so much honey. You know what ruby, we love you too, you just love laying and wiggling right into the middle of us???????? A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

The cute intimate picture also shows Kaley’s canine companion in a very relaxed mood as she is wedged in between the new couple.

After uploading this intimate picture, Kaley took to her Instagram to share the moment she shared with Karl after spending a week away from him.

“Karl is using Mushrooms even though I hate them,” Kaley declared in one clip. For this, Cook argued that he did not add mushrooms in the final dish.

The couple shared their finished product with the caption, “A couple of cooks.”

The couple has not been shy about their PDA in the past. Back in 2016, Cuoco shared a picture on her Instagram with Karl licking her on the forehead while she posed alongside a gun. The actress captioned the first picture of the couple with just cute heart emoji and left plenty of her fans to wonder about the new guy in her life.

As many of Kaley’s fans know this that apart from playing Penny in the Big Bang Theory, she enjoys her time with canines and horses. The 26-year-old Karl Cook is a professional horse rider and given the actress’ inclination towards horses, it makes sense that she has found love in him.

“I finally found my horse guy. It was very meant to be,” she recently said about Cook.

Ever since their first meet, the famous couple has not left any opportunity to share the big moments from their life with the actress’ fan. Earlier this year, the couple posted a picture on Instagram that made many believe that after spending a year together, the couple has now decided to move in with each other.

Thrilled to announce @mrtankcook and I are still happy after our first time shopping for furniture together ???? phew! ???? A post shared by @normancook on Feb 18, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

The uploaded picture showed the actress and the equestrian at a furniture store. The caption of the image made many believe that as they both were shopping for the furniture, it looks like the actress is finally ready to take their relationship to the next level.

One of her followers commented on the picture as “That is a big step but go get something from Ikea. If you both are still talking after you’ve finished the assembly, you have something to cheer about.” Another one wrote, “Well, tell us, Kaley, are you moving in together? It is not fair to keep us guessing, you know how nosey we are.”

To clarify the confusion created from the picture, Karl uploaded a video and stated that at this moment he is not moving in with Kaley. Instead, the actress has moved in with Margeaux, and he has just helped them in picking up the right furniture.

We're moving in, and by we I meant Kaley and Margeaux are moving in while I help them put things where they want. I'm maturing. A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Feb 17, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

In the past, The Big Bang Theory actress was involved with her co-star Johnny Galecki and was married to Ryan Sweeting for more than two and a half years. Given Kaley Cuoco’s history of relationships, fans of the actress only wish that she will stay happy with Karl Cook and will set new relationship goals in the future.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Amazon]