Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna Back Together? Furious Neighbors Complain To Police

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are reportedly back together and living under Chyna’s roof. This has caused concern among neighbors, who have complained and asked police for help on what they say has become a dangerous situation.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have gotten back together, for now. While that may be good news for the Kardashians, Rob and Chyna’s neighbors feel differently.

1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

The reality star couple and their four-month-old daughter Dream are living under Chyna’s roof in her gated San Fernando Valley neighborhood. Rob reportedly moved back in last week.

Law enforcement told TMZ that Kardashian and Chyna’s neighbors have flagged down the police in the gated community on Tuesday and complained about the couple.

The locals think that Rob and Blac Chyna’s situation has the potential to become dangerous.

Rob and Chyna season finale starts now, east coast ‼️‼️‼️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Oct 16, 2016 at 6:00pm PDT

The neighbors claim there were “thug friends” visiting Kardashian and Chyna’s home who did not use the neighborhood gate but rather jumped over the wall, avoiding security. The neighbors called them “riffraff.”

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s neighbors include “affluent people” like lawyers, athletes, and actors. The neighbors told the police that they were concerned that Kardashian and Chyna’s residency would bring the property values down.

The reality stars’ neighbors also claimed that Rob Kardashian regularly parks his car on the front lawn because Chyna has a fleet of cars that take up the entire driveway.

oh Hey Robert ???????????? @blacchyna A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

The neighbors also claimed that there was loud, unbearable noise coming from Kardashian and Chyna’s home at all hours of the day and night.

The police told Kardashian and Chyna’s neighbors should take up their complaints and concerns with the homeowner’s association, but that they would keep the house on their radar.

OTHER RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Kim Kardashian Finally Shares A Photo Holding Blac Chyna And Rob’s Baby Dream

Kourtney Kardashian Lets Scott Disick Take Kids Shopping After Partying Spree

Blac Chyna Wants Full Custody Of Dream Kardashian, Kris Jenner Fights For Rob

Kim Kardashian ‘Selfish’ Wrecked By Hater, Kim Trolls Haters, Goes See-Through

Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Update: Dating Or Fighting Over Kids?

Kardashian’s mother and manager Kris Jenner has reportedly gotten involved with the couple’s relationship. Jenner wanted to ensure that Blac Chyna did not get full custody of their daughter if they split up, according to InTouch.

“Kris is just tired of all the fighting and is forced to play mediator because the two of them cannot agree on a co-parenting plan.”

Stealing hearts mama ???? A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Kris Jenner even reportedly offered Blac Chyna $5 million to give Rob full custody of four-month-old Dream.

However, now that Rob and Chyna are back together, Kris Jenner may not have a battle to fight anymore.

Although with Kardashian and Chyna’s track record of breakups, their happiness together may not last for long.

Fresh face ???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 25, 2017 at 2:39pm PST

Back in February, Rob reportedly broke things off with Blac Chyna and moved back into his own home in Calabasas.

“Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won’t end well.”

Another source told Us Weekly that the two had been getting along decently since their big breakup at Christmas, but that the two were still fighting about the same old things.

“[It’s the same] with her yelling and screaming about how his family doesn’t like or support her, and his insecurities.”

Do you think Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are back together for good? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Stringer/Getty Images]