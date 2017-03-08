‘General Hospital’ News: Jane Elliot Exits ‘GH,’ Tracy Will Leave Port Charles

After months of speculation and rumors, Daytime Confidential confirmed that Jane Elliot (Tracy Quartermaine) would exit General Hospital in a few months. A year ago, Elliot suggested that it may be time for her to quit the soap opera after four decades on the show. Now, it’s official, and General Hospital fans are in panic mode about how the writers plan to write her out of the series.

According to the report, Jane Elliot told her bosses at ABC that she will not renew her contract, which expires in the spring. Just a few months ago, TV Insider interviewed Jane, and she disclosed that she was thinking very seriously about retiring, but she worried that she would regret the decision.

“It will be very hard to leave GH. There are people in that building who have been a part of my life for 38 years and I will miss them dearly. But I want to keep growing, learning new things, living in new places, in order to expand my mind. Thank God for soap operas, I have raised two kids who are now grown and on their own. This has been the best job possible for any actor who is a mom.”

Elliot added that if and when she leaves General Hospital, she doesn’t think she will miss it. She explained that she doesn’t have the hunger that many actors have anymore.

Jane said, “I have logged enough man hours in front of the camera that I can actually retire with a pension from my union, something I am extremely proud of.”

“But, as far as acting goes, I am full. I am satiated.”

Elliot shot down any chance that she would leave General Hospital to appear on another soap opera like Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, or Bold and the Beautiful. She explained that in the land of soap operas, the “bar keeps getting lowered.”

“I stream a lot of great shows on Netflix, plus I’m addicted to HBO, Showtime, FX, AMC, BBC America. That s–t is remarkable! And then you put all that up against our soap operas, and the disparity just gets bigger and bigger,” Elliot explained.

” It makes me crazy. This is not the best that we can do. Yes, there are limitations in daytime with budget and time but then we need to write material that accommodates those limitations. Don’t write shootouts on the pier. Don’t write explosions and fires. If you don’t have the time and the money, make the stories small and intimate and heartbreaking. I also find it completely irresponsible to play guns the way do on GH and as often we do.”

Even though Jane Elliot claims that she doesn’t have the “hunger” to act anymore, the General Hospital fans have not noticed her slacking off in her portrayal of Tracy. She said that where she came from, she was told over and over as a child to “honor your commitments,” which was to give all she had to every single script Tracy was in.

Jane Elliot’s departure from General Hospital is shocking for most fans. She has played Tracy on GH since 1978, which is over 39 years! ABC has not released her last airdate, nor any details about her final storyline. The GH fans speculate by her announcement is that her exit storyline should wrap up by early to mid-May.

General Hospital fans, how do you think that Tracy will exit Port Charles? Will she get killed off or leave town like Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary)? Are you shocked by her decision to retire?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]