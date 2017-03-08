Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Set To Make The Big Move? Onscreen That Is

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are always in the headlines for various reasons, but for the past few years, the stories have been predominately separate until the split between Pitt and Jolie took center stage. Of course, due to the history that Aniston has with Pitt, the actress was wrenched into the middle of the media storm that began. Rumors about Jen being vindicated by the demise of the relationship that was said to have begun with a steamy affair when Aniston and Pitt were still married, swirled.

Since this point, there have been recent details emerge that the two are communicating again and striking up a friendship. The latest news is that Aniston and Pitt are set to take their re-discovered connection to the big screen. In Touch notes details shared by an insider who claims that there is “still hope” for the exes to work together on a movie.

“Jen would work with Brad on screen. It would have to be the perfect role and all the stars would have to align, but it’s definitely something that would benefit their careers. She has thought maybe it would be easier for them to start something as voices on a future animated film — not characters that would be romantic with each other. She would highly consider it, so much so that she thinks it’s more likely than a Friends reunion.”

The publication goes on to remind that it was allegedly a collaboration between Brad and Angelina in the steamy flick Mr. & Mrs. Smith that led to their affair and 12-year relationship. However, filmmaker Ian Halperin who is in the process of creating a tell-all documentary about the beginning and demise of Brangelina insists that Brad and Jen had been estranged for months before Angelina arriving on the scene.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ‘have been friends for a while’ and text, source says https://t.co/VUYPxnBdw6 pic.twitter.com/zvHUjEE4Ml — People Magazine (@people) March 2, 2017

The publication also notes details shared by a source who claims that Brad and Jen have begun communicating more and that Justin Theroux is totally fine with the rekindled bond.

“Jen would work with Brad on screen. It would have to be the perfect role and all the stars would have to align, but it’s definitely something that would benefit their careers. She has thought maybe it would be easier for them to start something as voices on a future animated film — not characters that would be romantic with each other. She would highly consider it, so much so that she thinks it’s more likely than a Friends reunion.”

Jen reportedly felt for Brad when he was thrown into the middle of an FBI investigation based on alleged abuse, for which he later was cleared. She has been on his side and supportive of her ex in regards to the custody battle with Jolie that has resulted in some heated exchanges before the estranged couple sealing the court documents. The source states,”She is firmly on his side in the custody battle. She can’t help but stick up for him. She knows how much he loves those kids.”

SEE IT: Angelina Jolie awkwardly addresses divorce, Brad Pitt’s capability as a father on “Good Morning America” https://t.co/73aKewm0xq pic.twitter.com/FelTrWhAKk — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 21, 2017

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt divorced in 2005 and the pair was said to be on bad terms, yet both Brad and Jen have insisted that they have remained amicable over the years despite the tabloid reports. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been together for 12-years and married for the past two, yet Halperin also insists, as The Inquisitr reported, that the former A-list couple were estranged for a year before Jolie finally announced she was filing for divorce from the Allied star in September.

ABC relayed how Angelina Jolie spoke openly on Good Morning America and the BBC last month sharing that the divorce and custody battle has been a challenge for the whole family but that it will make them all stronger. She also admitted that Brad is still a “wonderful father.”

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]