J-Rod? Jennifer Lopez And Baseball Star Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Dating

Actress Jennifer Lopez has reportedly told her rumored lover Drake to “take care” now that a supposed new man has stepped onto the playing field: modern baseball great Alex Rodriguez!

Sources close to the Shades of Blue star exclusively told Love B. Scott that the Bronx-bred entertainer, 47, has moved on from her winter fling with the 30-year-old Grammy-nominated rap star to settle into a new relationship with the more age-appropriate 41-year-old retired New York Yankees shortstop.

“[J. Lo and Alex have] been quietly dating for a couple months,” the insider shared with the entertainment publication about the alleged new pair.

“Her thing with Drake ended after TMZ reported he hooked up with French booty model /porn star Rosee Divine in Amsterdam back in January.”

Incidentally, news of the “Hold On, We’re Coming Home” performer’s rumored infidelity with Divine was said to have come just days after he supposedly spent the Christmas break with Lopez and her entire family, including twins Max and Emme, and her mother, Linda.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

“She promptly kicked him to the curb,” Lopez’s presumed confidante expressed.

Before being linked to Jennifer, Alex Rodriguez’s last-known romantic attachment was to entrepreneur Anne Wojcicki, CEO of the biotechnology company 23 and Me. According to Just Jared, the two began seeing each other in March of 2016 before quietly separating toward the end of that year due to “personal differences.”

“They were [always] an unusual couple,” a source from Alex’s camp explained to Page Six, “[and are] from very different backgrounds, but they are both smart business people and had quite a few things in common, including a fascination with the tech world.”

The two are said to still be good friends following the end of their relationship, with the insider implying that A. Rod and Anne “see each other [often] as they move in a few shared social circles.”

Speaking of being sociable, Lopez’s insider says that despite the secrecy seemingly surrounding the Jennifer/Alex pairing — “J. Rod,” anyone? — the two were as lovey-dovey as can be during the stretch of performances that make up the most recent tail end of J. Lo’s All I Have Las Vegas residency concerts.

Quick pit stop. #fuelinup A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:32pm PST

“He was with her in Vegas during this latest leg of her Planet Hollywood Vegas show,” the source stated.

“They were all coupled up behind the scenes; not public, but absolutely not hiding their relationship around close friends and family. It is definitely for real.”

Likewise with Lopez, Rodriguez also has two children from a previous marriage to psychology graduate Cynthia Scurtis; daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8. Scurtis and Alex initially tied the knot in 2002, with ESPN dating their separation happening around six years later in July 2008.

Scurtis would ultimately file for divorce within the first week of that same month, citing “emotional abandonment,” as well as “extramarital affairs and other marital misconduct” as reasons for ending the marriage.

Prior to Drake and Alex, Jennifer Lopez has been publicly tied to a handful of suitors, including professional dancer Beau “Casper” Smart, whom she dated off and on for several years until their supposed final split in August of 2016, and iconic Latin singer Marc Anthony, who married Lopez in June 2004.

The two separated in 2011 with Lopez retaining primary custody of the twins three years later in their divorce proceedings, but remain close and even occasionally perform together, including during last year’s Latin Grammys telecast, where the two ex-spouses shared a kiss that got people talking about a possible reconciliation for the pair, as People reported in November of last year.

“You know, Marc and I are good how we are right now,” Jennifer recently stated on The View, as E! News transcribed.

“There is a reason we’re not together but we’re great friends. We’re parents together and we’re even working on a Spanish-language album together. That has been even better for us because actually, we met working. That’s where we really are magical, when we’re on stage together and stuff like that. That’s where we’re good and so, we leave it there.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images & Kimberly White/Stringer/Getty Images]