Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Flirt On ‘The Voice’ Amid Rumors He’s Drinking Again

The Voice coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been putting their romance on display, and it seems that the audience cannot get enough. However, rumors have been circling that Blake is drinking again despite Gwen making him quit before their wedding.

The Voice Season 12 has all eyes are on the two coaches who found love with each other after heartbreaking divorces; Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

.@gwenstefani and @blakeshelton are actually the cutest couple ever. Seeing them on the voice makes my heart ache — Candace House (@candy_dand) March 7, 2017

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been playing up their romance for The Voice audience alongside their fellow coaches; Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and R&B singer Alicia Keys.

Gwen and Blake have giggled and gone head-to-head with one another to convince contestants to join their teams throughout Season 12’s blind auditions.

On Tuesday night’s episode, Blake Shelton told Stefani he doesn’t like her — he loves her.

Along with the hilarious banter between Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, Stefani’s display of affection is the perfect entertainment between vocal performances.

.@blakeshelton #VoiceBlinds U have never looked so happy ???? it looks GOOD on you @gwenstefani u sweetheart are gorgeous. Stay happy both of u — Laura Cecil (@maddysgram0917) March 8, 2017

However, not all viewers of The Voice agree that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s on-camera display of affection is good for the show. Some fans claimed that Shelton and Stefani’s relationship was taking away from the actual coaching of the singing, according to reports by the Inquisitr.

“Ugh. Why do Gwen & Blake always turn around as soon as the other turn around? #TheVoice”— @Trackstar27806 “[The Voice] is so annoying this year. Blake can’t press the button unless Gwen has, and Gwen can’t press the button unless Blake has.” — @Maricruz246

Daily Mail reported that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton received some backlash after the Season 12 premiere of The Voice after making “multiple declarations of love for each other.”

So excited to be back on @NBCTheVoice this season!! Watch the premiere tomorrow at 8/7c on @NBC ????❤️???? gx #TeamGwen #TheVoice A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:21am PST

Stefani and Shelton couldn’t seem to be happier together on The Voice, although rumors have been going around that Blake is back on the bottle after reportedly quitting at Gwen’s request.

Blake Shelton allegedly dropped 85 pounds on Stefani’s wedding diet, which does not include alcohol.

According to Radar Online, Blake Shelton was spotted stocking up on booze at the liquor store in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani was in New York City for an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Stefani gushed over Blake Shelton, telling Meyers that he was a sparkly, happy, amazing person. She also talked about their music making process as a couple.

Insiders close to the celebrity couple told reporters that Blake was drinking while Gwen was away.

“When Gwen is away, Blake seems to play! Or, at the very least, take a few cheat days.”

Shelton, 40, was spotted carrying multiple bottles of tequila to his car from the liquor store.

#happyvalentinesday gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:18am PST

Gwen Stefani has definitely proven to be a calming influence over the partying country singer since they began dating in November 2015, but it looks like Shelton is ready to get back to his old ways.

“The wedding can’t come soon enough for Blake!”

Thanku @glamourmag Gx #powerful #inspired A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:29pm PST

Do you think Blake Shelton will go back to drinking the way he used to after he and Gwen Stefani get married? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

