Joseph Duggar Is Officially Courting — Find Out All About Kendra Caldwell

The fans of Counting On will be happy to hear the news that Joseph Duggar is courting! Several of the Duggar girls have courted and got married recently, but now one of the boys has a girl in his life. Joseph is really excited about the new girl in his life. People shared the news that Joseph Duggar now has a girl that he is courting named Kendra Caldwell.

Kendra and Joseph met through church, and the 22-year-old now has started courting her. Duggar is really excited about what is going on in his life now. He shared, saying, “We are so excited to share the news with others that we are courting. Our families are close friends through church, and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other. She’s the best!” It makes things a lot easier knowing that Joseph and Kendra’s families are already friendly together. Joseph seems happy in the picture of her that was shared already.

Kendra Caldwell is just 18-years-old and is happy about her relationship with Joseph. She shared saying, “I’m looking forward to getting to spend more time with Joseph as we take this exciting step toward a new season in life. It’s a really wonderful moment!”

Duggar Family News: Family Blog Hints Caldwell Sisters Being Courted By Jedidiah, Jeremiah Or Joseph https://t.co/EnYADUOAL8 pic.twitter.com/VfLO4kNemN — Korea Portal (@KoreaPortal) February 28, 2017

Joseph Duggar is the first one of the Duggar boys to start courting in a long time. His brother Josiah Duggar was courting, but things didn’t work out for him. Now everyone is really excited to hear that Joseph has found a girl. There are not a ton of details out yet, but they are coming!

Korea Portal shared that the Duggar Family Official page actually hinted that two of the Duggar boys might actually be dating Caldwell girls. So far, Joseph is the only one who is admitting that he is courting, though. They are from Fayetteville, Arkansas and their father is a preacher. The sisters were allegedly at the Valentine’s Day party that the Duggars had recently. This was a big event that the family had and shared pictures of, but they just shared their family in the photos. Only time will tell if one of the other boys is dating a Caldwell sister. That would be great if a couple of the Duggar boys have found love and Joseph isn’t the only one. Everyone would love to see a few of the boys end up getting married soon.

Counting On already shared that they will be coming back again this summer. The fans can’t wait to see it. Hopefully, this means that Kendra Caldwell will be on the show and the viewers will get to know her. Everyone loves getting to know the new people that are courting the Duggar boys and girls. The next season is obviously going to be about Joy-Anna Duggar and her new courtship with Austin along with her big proposal. It has already been revealed that Austin proposed to her, but the two are not married just yet. Jinger Duggar just got married, and so fans should get to see how married life is treating her as well.

Are you happy to hear that Joseph Duggar is now courting someone? Do you think that Kendra Caldwell is the perfect match for him? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss Counting On when it returns to TLC this summer. They haven’t actually shared a date for Counting On and the fans can’t wait to find out the details.

[Featured Image By FOX News Channel via Getty Images]