Major Stipulation To Be Added To Roman Reigns Vs. The Undertaker At WrestleMania

At WrestleMania 33, Roman Reigns will be facing The Undertaker in a match the WWE Universe isn’t crazy about, but a major stipulation that has yet to be added to the match will make it the most anticipated match on the WrestleMania card. The assumption is Reigns will get the win over The Deadman in Orlando, which many fans are not thrilled to see. However, there is a specific reason why WWE officials want it to happen.

WWE officials are anxious for Roman Reigns to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania this year because The Deadman’s time to perform in the ring is reaching an expiration date, and his wrestling career is coming to an end sooner rather than later. WWE wants to see Reigns vs. Undertaker before the latter officially calls it a career, which could finally be happening in Orlando this year at WrestleMania 33.

It’s been reported that The Undertaker originally wanted to retire after his Hell in a Cell match with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 32. Since then, rumors and speculation have been swirling his status and kept the fans wondering if they had seen the last of The Deadman inside a WWE ring. Nothing is official, but the match with Roman Reigns could serve as The Undertaker’s official retirement from wrestling and WWE.

According to a new report, it’s plausible that the match between Reigns and Undertaker will be adding some kind of a retirement angle or stipulation to generate a lot more buzz. The majority of the WWE Universe will be against the idea of Reigns being the one to end The Phenom’s career, but they’re much more likely to be into the idea if it also leads to a massive heel turn for Roman Reigns on the grandest stage of them all.

However, WWE officials are showing no signs that is their plan. In fact, the confrontation between the two heavyweights on Monday Night Raw this week has been edited to hide the boos directed at Roman from the Chicago crowd. The expectation is Reigns will be defeating The Undertaker even if it isn’t the final match of his career, but most parties involved would want Undertaker to put over Roman Reigns to pay it forward.

On paper, WWE could add a retirement stipulation and promote WrestleMania 33 as the last match of The Undertaker only to have him defeat Reigns and disappear again until WrestleMania 34. In the years of “The Streak,” the question was if so and so could be the one to break The Undertaker’s undefeated streak. Now, the question could be if so and so can defeat The Deadman and be the one to send him into retirement.

Unfortunately, all signs are pointing to The Undertaker finishing his career with the match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. WWE will most likely add a stipulation because Undertaker’s final WrestleMania is a huge selling point for the event, which could make WrestleMania in Orlando one of the most profitable shows in WWE history, especially with other matches like Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar on the card as well.

Roman Reigns being the one to end The Undertaker’s career may not be the most popular decision WWE officials have made with the WWE Universe, but it would establish him as the top guy in the industry without question. Roman Reigns retiring The Undertaker would most likely go down as the most important thing he ever does in his wrestling career. It’s a lot to put on his shoulders, but WWE officials may believe he’s “The Guy” to do it. The reality is that if Undertaker puts up his career at WrestleMania 33, that’ll be all she wrote.

[Featured Image by WWE]