Javi Marroquin Is ‘Feeling Good,’ Despite The News Of Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy

Javi Marroquin may be caught in the midst of the ongoing drama between Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and his fans, but on Instagram, the reality dad is staying positive.

As Lowry continues to face backlash for her third pregnancy and speculation into who may have fathered the child, Javi Marroquin has stayed active on both Twitter and Instagram and along with one of his latest photos, he revealed he was feeling “good.”

“Feeling good, feeling energized!” Javi Marroquin wrote with a photo of himself sipping a cup of tea.

“Be great, Jav,” he added, along with another photo.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry got married in 2012 and remained married for three years. Then, after Lowry tragically suffered a miscarriage in late 2015, the couple went through several months of hardship before ultimately choosing to go their separate ways in May 2016.

Following their split, Kailyn Lowry became pregnant with her third child, who is due sometime this summer, and around the same time, Javi Marroquin began dating Cassie Bucka. As fans may recall of the former couple, Javi Marroquin and Cassie Bucka went public with their relationship at the end of last year with a series of photo posts on social media. Then, in January, after only a month of dating, they called it quits.

“She’s amazing, but Cassie has been really hurt in the past so it’s hard for her to not think that she’ll be hurt again,” Marroquin, 24, explained to Radar Online of their split. “I don’t think she was ready for everything to come at her at once.”

Javi Marroquin shares one son with Kailyn Lowry, 3-year-old Lincoln Marshall, and Lowry also has an older son, Isaac, 7, from her previous relationship with Jo Rivera.

In early January, rumors began swirling in regard to a possible reunion between Javi Marroquin and his ex-wife, which were prompted after the mother of two tweeted, “I know that I control my thoughts and I should stop reminiscing.” However, according to Javi Marroquin, he had no interest in getting back with Lowry and insisted that he was instead hoping to get back together with Cassie Bucka.

“She’s an amazing girl though and if she ever does allow someone to love her that’ll be a lucky guy,” he confessed. “I hope it’ll be me, but not right now I guess.”

Javi Marroquin and Cassie Bucka became quite close in the weeks they were dating and Bucka was even introduced to Marroquin’s 3-year-old son with Lowry.

“It just sucks cause Lincoln was starting to open up to her and asked about her,” he shared. “But I’ll take the bullet on that one.”

When Javi Marroquin and Cassie Bucka first began dating in November of last year, Kailyn Lowry seemingly threw shade at them on Twitter.

“Remember guys, you have to blast your new relationship all over social media or it ain’t real,” Lowry tweeted after Marroquin and Bucka shared several cozy photos of one another online. “How many f***s does Kail give tonight? Zero.”

Javi Marroquin and Cassie Bucka have appeared to keep their distance in the months since their sudden split, but they have stayed in touch. In fact, just weeks ago, Marroquin and Bucka were seen engaging in a short chat with one another on Twitter. As for a potential reunion, fans will have to wait and see what happens.

