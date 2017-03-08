Bethenny Frankel Weighs In On Jill Zarin’s Return To ‘RHONY’ On Twitter

Bethenny Frankel is setting the record straight about Jill Zarin’s upcoming return to The Real Housewives of New York City.

Following the release of the Season 9 trailer earlier this week, Bethenny Frankel took to Twitter, where she revealed that despite Zarin’s appearance in the sneak peek at the upcoming season of the Bravo TV series, Zarin is not included in the Season 9 cast. Instead, she simply makes a guest appearance during the new episodes of the series.

“I believe she filmed a scene re: @CountessLuann wedding,” Bethenny Frankel wrote to fans on Twitter on March 6. “The rest of us didn’t see her. Exciting season!”

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin were both a part of the Season 1 cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, along with Alex McCord, LuAnn de Lesseps and Ramona Singer. However, after starring on the series for three seasons, Bethenny Frankel left the show and began starring in her own spinoff series, Bethenny Getting Married, which was later renamed Bethenny Ever After.

Bethenny Frankel continued on with her spinoff for three seasons before ultimately taking a break from reality television and giving her hosting career a shot. Then, after being featured as a host of her own talk show, Bethenny, on FOX, her show was canceled and before The Real Housewives of New York City began production on Season 7, she returned to the series.

As for Jill Zarin, she was fired from The Real Housewives of New York City after Season 4. At the same time, Alex McCord, Cindy Barshop and Kelly Bensimon got the boot.

During their time together on The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin became quite close before ultimately having a dramatic falling out and cutting ties with one another completely.

According to a new report, Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin’s relationship remains strained and during production on Season 9, Frankel allegedly refused to film with her former co-star.

“[Bethenny Frankel] has made it clear that if they are tempted to take Jill back full time, she will quit the show,” a show insider told Radar Online on March 8. “It’s either her or Jill!”

As the insider explained, Jill Zarin filmed during The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 with LuAnn de Lesseps and will appear in footage from her wedding to Tom D’agostino. Meanwhile, Bethenny Frankel was not invited to the nuptials due to her allegations of the groom’s cheating.

“[Bethenny Frankel]’s livid that Jill is trying to steal the spotlight,” the insider added. “She had to go naked and make out with Sonja [Morgan] to get any attention.”

Bethenny Frankel hasn’t said much about her ongoing feud with Jill Zarin in recent months, but in late 2015, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Frankel opened up about her time on set with Zarin.

“Jill liked to control the process,” Frankel told Cohen, as revealed by Us Weekly magazine. “She had like a big plan that she was going to take me down, and it backfired in her face… Whoa, this is one cunning b***h… I’m not angry, but she’s not a person that I would want in my life.”

“I didn’t believe her when she said, ‘I wasn’t angry,'” Zarin said in response. “I mean, she sounded angry. I felt really bad. If she really thought that that’s what I was up to, I really wasn’t up to that. It was so long ago.”

To see more of Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin, don’t miss the premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 on April

[Featured Image by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images]