Ryan Gosling Impostor Accepts ‘La La Land’ German Goldene Kamera Award [Video]

A Ryan Gosling impostor appeared on stage at the 2017 Goldene Kamera Awards, a major German film and TV awards show, to accept an award for the film La La Land.

Hollywood stars present at the awards show, including Nicole Kidman, Jane Fonda and Colin Farrell, and several other audience members, were shocked when during the Goldene Kamera awards in Hamburg, Germany, on March 24, an impostor came up to the stage to receive an award for La La Land after he was introduced as Ryan Gosling by the host Steven Gaetjen.

“The directors couldn’t be here today, but someone else agreed to take the award and we are very happy that he is here today, because he is the reason this movie is a success,” Gaetjen began, speaking in the German language with English subtitles on the broadcast, according to Us Weekly.

“One of the hottest stars in Hollywood… the one and only Ryan Gosling,” Gaetjen introduced Gosling excitedly.

The equally excited audience erupted in loud, prolonged cheers as a man who certainly was not the La La Land star Ryan Gosling, stepped out onto the stage.

Although the impostor possessed a passing resemblance to the Canadian heart-throb, the Hollywood stars in the audience, including Nicole Kidman, Jane Fonda and Colin Farrell, realized instantly that he was not Gosling.

But the organizers and broadcasters did not appear to notice anything was amiss. The impostor accepted the prize. He took the microphone and began speaking in English, but with a pronounced German accent.

“Good evening, I am Ryan Gosling,” he said. “I dedicate this award to Joko and Klaas, thank you very much. There is a saying in Hamburg, which is, ‘bye, bye!'”

He left the stage hurriedly.

While the man spoke, the cameras cut to the audience. It was clear that as he spoke, many in the audience realized that he was not Gosling. Several faces betrayed confusion. Others looked amused as if they thought it was a prank being played with the knowledge of the awards show organizers.

At first, Kidman looked bewildered, but later started laughing. Farrell looked astonished, while Fonda looked stunned as the impostor left the stage.

The organizers realized the mistake soon after the man had left, and the host, Gaetjen, returned to the stage, looking embarrassed as he explained awkwardly that there had been a mix-up and that the man who took the prize was not Gosling.

It turned out that the incident was an elaborate prank arranged by two popular German comedians, Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, according to the Daily Dot.

The impostor’s identity was Ludwig Lehner, a cook from Munich.

The pranksters posted to their YouTube channel a video about how they pulled off the daring prank.

According to the Daily Dot, the pranksters set up a fake talent agency and contacted the organizers of the Goldene Kamera awards. They promised to make the famous Canadian actor and musician attend the ceremony if they created an award for him to win.

The organizers agreed, but the pranksters insisted that Gosling would prefer to skip the red carpet and that he would also prefer not to sit with the audience. They said he would like to go straight backstage.

This meant that the audience and event organizers did not have the opportunity to have a good look at the impostor until he came on stage to claim the prize.

The latest incident comes following a mild drama at the 2017 Academy Award when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced the musical film La La Land as the Academy Award winner for Best Picture.

WATCH: 'La La Land' announced as #Oscars Best Picture winner, but only until a mistake is realized with 'Moonlight' being the real winner. pic.twitter.com/wYsUngcdwe — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

Footage of the moment shows Beatty looking puzzled as he began reading out the card. He stopped and handed it to Dunaway who read out the title on the card, La La Land.

The error was corrected and Moonlight was announced as the award winner only after the cast and crew of La La Land had taken to the stage to receive their award and give their acceptance speech.

[Featured Image by Richard Shortwell/AP Images]