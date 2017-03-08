‘Dance Moms’ Rumors: Maddie Ziegler Slams Abby Lee Miller, Is Abby Quitting?

Dance Moms rumors are never far from the forefront of the media, thanks in no small part to the increasingly dramatic antics of ALDC studio owner and troop leader Abby Lee Miller. And of course, the latest Dance Moms rumors suggest that not only is Maddie Ziegler slamming her former boss, but Abby Lee Miller, who is facing a world of legal trouble, is quitting Dance Moms for good!

Radar Online is the first to bring these exclusive new Dance Moms rumors to the forefront. They got their hands on a copy of Maddie’s new tell-all book, “The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir.” And what she revealed was shocking, to say the least.

“I was eight years old at the time, and there were cameramen following me around everywhere I went,” Ziegler penned. “I would just ignore them and go about my business. Eventually, you feel a little exposed because you’re on all the time. Your life is what the show is about, but you’re also trying to live it. I just wanted to dance; I didn’t want all the drama.”

Abby Lee Miller of #DanceMoms faces jail time in fraud case https://t.co/ofvgw8YhpS pic.twitter.com/z3PHb401VT — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 27, 2017

Meanwhile, according to the International Business Times‘ latest round of Dance Moms rumors, Abby Lee Miller’s most recent Instagram post suggests that she may be quitting the show for good!

“Abby’s post comes after two back-to-back missed weeks of filming for the back half of “Dance Moms” Season 7. One “Dance Moms” spoiler site has revealed Abby did not attend the cast’s appearance at Fierce NDC in Panorama City, California, on Feb. 25. The elite team had a guest choreographer for the week in light of her absence. An Instagram post from Ashlee Allen, mom to dancer Brynn Rumfallo, added fuel to the rumors.”

Amazing week with @boomkack and @meagannugent1 thank you for being so invested in our kids!! #dancemoms #season7b A post shared by Ashlee Allen (@ashleedancemoms) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:33pm PST

This isn’t the first time that Abby Lee Miller has been plagued by Dance Moms rumors about leaving the show. However, with her sentencing for fraud looming large — and with legal experts all but certain that she will serve actual jail time for her crimes — the rumors about her leaving the show, and the studio, are starting to come to pass.

“While Abby has made a few tour stops lately for fan Q&A sessions — her most recent being in Cancun on March 5 — it’s unclear what the future holds for her on “Dance Moms.” The coach has a big court battle ahead of her. Abby’s sentencing in her bankruptcy fraud case is set for May 8. She faces up to 2.5 years behind bars.”

Maddie Ziegler Slams Abby Lee Miller in New Tell-All! https://t.co/bZAfDRhLre pic.twitter.com/dogIYjx64i — BrainWasher (@LoveMeSeyiShay) March 8, 2017

Finally, the latest Dance Moms rumors from The Christian Post suggest that any future seasons of Dance Moms will be extremely delayed due to Abby Lee Miller’s sentencing.

“Rumor has it that filming for “Dance Moms” season 8 has kicked off. It remains to be seen if the series will continue with production if Miller gets sentenced to jail. Miller pleaded guilty to the fraud charges on June 27 last year and since then, there have been delays to her sentencing. This has led to the success of “Dance Moms” season 7.”

Despite the popularity of the show, and the bump in the ratings due to the special guest appearance by Chloe Lukasiak, Lifetime has not announced a renewal for the show. It is, in fact, possible that Dance Moms will be cancelled due to the drama with Abby Lee Miller.

What do you think of these latest Dance Moms rumors? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Keith Srakocic/AP Images]