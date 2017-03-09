Gabourey Sidibe On Weight Loss Surgery And The Real Reasons She Had It Done

Like many people, Gabourey Sidibe has had a lifelong struggle with obesity, trying everything to lose weight and failing miserably at it. Even after she rose to Hollywood celebrity status with Precious in 2009 and following that success up with roles on American Horror Story and Empire, Gabourey was still faced with a troubling struggle that continued to cause her pain and concern every day. Finally, pushed to the decision by a new health concern, Sidibe knew it was time to take the plunge and commit to surgery, a procedure recommended by her doctor and one which Gabourey considered a last resort.

Empire Star Gabourey Sidibe Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Surgery

After a lifelong struggle, E! News reports that Ms. Sidibe chose to have laproscopic bariatric surgery to help correct her weight problem, after she and her brother were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Gabourey says the diagnosis caused her sudden concern over the typical hardships that diabetes produces. In particular, the Empire actress said she worried night and day over having to have her toes or her feet amputated and it was that fear that really woke Sidibe up to the dangers of obesity.

“My surgeon said they’d cut my stomach in half. This would limit my hunger and capacity to eat. My brain chemistry would change and I’d want to eat healthier,” Gabourey wrote in her new memoir, This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare.

The tell-all book is due out in May and more deeply chronicles Gabourey’s weight loss struggle.

The Empire actress says that, even before the diabetes diagnosis, she knew her relationship with food had to change, but Gabourey wants people to know that opting for the weight loss surgery was not an easy decision. Sidibe adds that she wasn’t looking for an easy fix or a quick shortcut.

“I wasn’t cheating by getting it done,” explains Gabourey. “I wouldn’t have been able to lose as much as I’ve lost without it.”

Gabourey Sidibe Has A New Hope For Love To Go Along With Her New Body

In This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare, Gabourey discusses much more than her recent weight loss surgery, though, as she shares with People, that major event has deeply impacted many areas of her life. The weight loss surgery has given Sidibe a whole new and much more positive outlook on life and she proudly reveals that finding a new love interest tops her list.

“For the most part, I’m living my best life, but I would love to be dating,” 33-year-old Sidibe says. “I am ready to receive a gentleman caller!”

The Empire star confessed she’s been taking a break from dating, but she’s now feeling hopeful that she can find someone new. Since moving to Los Angeles, Sidibe says she found herself spending most of her time in the company of other women and gay men. Realizing this, Gabourey says she felt frustrated, knowing none of her friends were potential romances waiting to be explored.

Ms. Sidibe says even the straight men she’s been meeting are getting put into the friend zone too early, keeping her from exploring the boyfriend potential in any of them. She’s hoping to correct this problem soon, because she says she feels a strong yearning to be in a committed relationship. Gabourney feels like she’s cheating herself by remaining single.

What does the Gabourey look for in a potential love interest?

“I’m not very superficial. I like really funny guys, I like guys who are smart, I like people that read, I like people that have really interesting things to do, I like people that really enjoy their jobs,” says Gabourey Sidibe.

Happiness is important to Gabourey, but not just for herself. Gabourey wants someone who is a complete person without her.

“I don’t want somebody who’s like constantly stressed and in a state of their life that they don’t want to be in — you’ve got to be upwardly mobile; that’s emotionally, spiritually, physically and monetarily. And I’m not necessarily into look. I’m more into personality.”

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]