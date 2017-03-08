Eddie Redmayne Once Rode On Top Of Tom Hiddleston As A Girl

Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston apparently share a long history together, according to Us Weekly. As it turns out, Redmayne used to literally ride the Thor actor during their school years.

Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne Once Costarred in a School Play https://t.co/jmE0oESv7G pic.twitter.com/dYwpj0gDGB — Wave Twitt (@wavesharing) February 23, 2017

Oh, those naughty Brits! Eddie Redmayne and Hiddleston are working on the animated film Early Man together, but it turns out this is not their first joint project.

During his guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show last Friday, Hiddleston went public with his rather embarrassing revelations about Eddie Redmayne – embarrassing only for Hiddleston, because Redmayne must have enjoyed the ride!

Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne crossed paths in a rather intimate way, as the former found himself under the Oscar-winning Danish Girl actor in a school production of A Passage to India by E.M. Forster.

Hiddleston revealed that he once played an elephant leg that Eddie Redmayne’s lead character was riding on in the school play. Although it’s been many long years since then, the Kong: Skull Island actor apparently still remembers all the juicy details from their first encounter.

Tom Hiddleston hugging Eddie Redmayne pic.twitter.com/M00HlmyWKj — Stud Candy (@StudCandy) February 26, 2017

While Hiddleston admits that even then Eddie Redmayne was “a great talent,” he still laughs every time he recalls Redmayne being on top of him. But the most hilarious part is that Redmayne played the female lead in that production!

Hiddleston revealed that he played the front-right leg of the elephant that Eddie Redmayne was riding on. The production team came up with a fantastic way to keep the elephant walking.

“We were holding a table with a cushion on top of it, and also a tablecloth to cover our faces because our bodies are the elephant.”

Hmm, Eddie Redmayne – as a female – riding on top of Hiddleston, with the latter covering his face with a tablecloth? Sounds like something that would attract millions of views on YouTube – if only there was a clip of that interaction.

Tom Hiddleston Totally Nailed His Role as Eddie Redmayne's Elephant in a School Play https://t.co/GRmlTqggYd pic.twitter.com/CIHUIt53F8 — Celebrities World (@CelebritiesWRLD) February 19, 2017

While there’s no telling if either Eddie Redmayne or Hiddleston could be ever interested in reprising their roles from that play, the two Brits have come a long way since the elephant-riding years.

In 2015, Eddie Redmayne took home the Best Actor Oscar for his outstanding performance as Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, and the following year he was nominated for another Best Actor Academy Award for his role in The Danish Girl.

Last year, Eddie Redmayne could be seen playing the lead in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Hiddleston, meanwhile, has also come a long way since playing an elephant’s leg.

This year, Hiddleston won a Golden Globe for his performance in The Night Manager. Over the past few years, the actor has appeared in a string of prominent projects, including Thor, The Avengers, War Horse, Crimson Peak, High-Rise, Kong: Skull Island, and many others.

Apparently, Eddie Redmayne shares close ties not only to Hiddleston. Earlier this month, the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor made heads turn for all the right reasons at the BAFTAs 2017, according to Metro. Though not because he looked dapper and handsome (though that helped, too), but because Eddie Redmayne sported a similar suit worn by fellow British actor Andrew Garfield.

Whether it was a coincidence or not, Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield opted for the same look that night: both sporting white jackets, white shirts, black bow ties, and black trousers.

But that wasn’t the only twinning incident during the awards event, as another Brit, Robert Pattinson, was sporting a similar look on the red carpet.

That could mean only two things: Eddie Redmayne, Garfield, and Pattinson all secretly conspired to have the same look — or white jackets are the new fashion trend in 2017!

[Featured Image by Arthur Mola/AP Images]