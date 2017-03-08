The Best Netflix Movies To Celebrate International Women’s Day 2017

If you’re looking for the best Netflix movies to celebrate International Women’s Day there are plenty of options. International Women’s Day rejoices the cultural, social, and political achievements of women; and some of the best movies on Netflix highlight just that. In addition to compelling documentary movies, there are plenty of romantic comedies, dramas, and even a couple of horror movies streaming on Netflix that highlight the awesomeness of women.

Woman in Gold

Helen Mirren stars in this true story of one woman’s mission to seek justice and reclaim her legacy. Sixty years after fleeing Vienna during World War II, Maria Altmann sets out to retrieve her family possessions that the Nazis stole during the war. Her journey would take her all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Audrie & Daisy

If you’re looking for a powerful documentary on Netflix then look no further. This riveting story shows the impact that sexual assault has on two young girls, and how it affects every aspect of their lives. This Netflix original film is almost guaranteed to emotionally move you as it highlights real-life strength and endurance, and it will likely encourage victims to speak up.

She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry

This inspirational documentary highlights the brilliant and outrageous women who founded the modern women’s movement throughout the ’60s and ’70s. If you’re looking to be inspired and empowered by stories on International Women’s Day, then this is the Netflix film for you.

Desk Set

A woman her peers takes a stand against a TV network executive when they fear he is planning to replace them with computers.

She was a record Oscar-winning actress (four-time Best Actress nominee and winner), she played by her own rules, and with a sixty-year career she was a pioneer and inspiration for actresses and women everywhere; it’s hard to talk about strong independent women on this day without mentioning Katharine Hepburn. But if the talented actress had one weakness, it was Spencer Tracey.

Desk Set was their eighth (out of nine) movie together, and this delightful romantic comedy is just as refreshing now as it was when it first debuted in 1957. This film is a pleasant take on the battle of the sexes and it was rebellious for its time. For those wanting more of Katharine Hepburn on Netflix, you can also watch The African Queen and On Golden Pond.

Big Eyes

Walter Keane was one of the most prominent artists of the ’50s and ’60s; the painter was known for revolutionizing popular art with his trademark theme of big eyes. But it was eventually revealed that Walter wasn’t the creative genius everyone thought he was, that title belonged to the real person who painted the art—his wife. Amy Adams portrays Margaret Keane in this story that centers on her paintings, her turbulent marriage, and her awakening as an artist. Cinemixtape describes why this is one of the best movies on Netflix.

“The result is a lovingly crafted, uncommonly astute look at gender roles in American families. Margaret and Walter Keane are fascinating artifacts of an era gone by, but not forgotten, drawn so well here – in beaming technicolor! – that most would be remiss not to pay a visit.”

Hush

Maddie (Kate Siegel) is an author who prefers to live in seclusion after losing her hearing. Unfortunately for her a psychotic killer has stumbled upon her home, and an edge-of-your seat cat-and-mouse story unfolds.

If you’re looking for films with strong female leads, and you don’t mind being terrified, then this is the title for you. Hush was considered one of the best horror movies of 2016 and of the last several years, and it’s exclusively streaming on Netflix.

The Women’s List

This addition to the PBS American Masters series highlights 15 feminist trailblazers including Madeleine Albright, Margaret Cho, Betsy Johnson, and Alicia Keys. It’s hard to find a better documentary on Netflix that focuses on powerful and inspirational women, but the next title may have done it.

Miss Representation

With a documentary featuring interviews with female figures like Condoleezza Rice, Lisa Ling, Rachel Maddow, and Katie Couric, Rotten Tomatoes explains why this is one of the best Netflix movies for International Women’s Day.

“In 2010, women are better represented on television, in movies and in the news media than they have ever been in the past. However, while this increased visibility had led many believe that women have achieved something like equality, the truth is women have a long way to go before they achieve anything close to parity, as women count for only seventeen percent of elected officials in Congress and seven percent of working directors of feature films. Actress turned filmmaker Jessica Congdon Newsom studies the obstacles women face in the media and the stereotypes that still define them in the documentary Miss Representation.”

From Woman in Gold to Miss Representation, some of the best Netflix movies are perfect to celebrate International Women’s Day 2017.

