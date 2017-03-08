‘One Day At A Time’ Renewed For Season 2: What Can Fans Expect To Happen?

The Netflix reboot, One Day at a Time, has been renewed for a second season. Fans have been waiting to see if the show would get picked up for another season since the first season received such high critical acclaim.

One Day at a Time is a remake of the 1975 classic series from original showrunner Norman Lear. It debuted on Netflix back in January and follows the life of single mom Penelope (Justina Machado), who is also a Cuban-American Army vet, and her close-knit family. The 13-episode first season also starred Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Todd Grinnell, with Lear producing the reboot of the ’70s comedy, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

All stars are set to return for Season 2. Lear, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Mike Royce, Brent Miller, and Michael Garcia will also executive produce the show. The first season was produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions, and Small Fish Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television, according to Deadline.

Original One Day at a Time star Mackenzie Phillips shared her thoughts on the Netflix series. She has appeared on one episode of the show and has given it a thumb’s up. Phillips played teenage daughter Julie Cooper in the original CBS series. She made a return as a veteran and therapist in the eighth episode of the new version. Lear came up with her guest role when he made a call to Phillips last year after the death of her mother, Suzy Phillips, back in January.

¡Familia! It’s time to break out the cake ???? #OneDayAtATime #Season2 pic.twitter.com/mCRlx7rOaK — One Day at a Time (@OneDayAtATime) March 4, 2017

“He said, ‘We’d like to get you on the show.’ I said, ‘Norman, I’m there. Whatever you want. If it’s a big role, if it’s a small role, I don’t care,'” she told USA Today while promoting her new book, Hopeful Healing: Essays on Managing Recovery and Surviving Addiction.

Phillips was fired from the original series after her drug issues took became public. She took time from her current time as an alcohol and drug counselor at Breathe Life Healing Centers in West Hollywood to make her guest appearance.

Phillips has highly praised the new version. She said that it’s great for “Norman and Netflix to choose One Day at a Time to be reimagined with the brilliance of Rita Moreno, Justin Machado, Todd Grinnell, and Isabella Gomez. And it’s really good!”

The new series, much like the old version, deals with real-life topics such as race, bigotry, mental health, military service, PTSD, and a family’s response to a teen coming out as a gay. One Day at a Time wanted to continue the tradition of tackling serious issues like in all of Lear’s comedies, Phillips said.

The 1970s version of One Day at a Time was one of the first shows to focus on a divorced woman. It “did a lot of groundbreaking things,” said Phillips. “We talked sex before marriage, teens having sex. We talked about a lot of things on One Day that weren’t being addressed on television at the time,” she continued.

"I liked everything about what Pat Harrington did with Schneider. That guy was a force of nature." – @toddgrinnell https://t.co/bPvWuyZ4Uo — One Day at a Time (@OneDayAtATime) March 2, 2017

The 57-year-old actress said she’s still in touch with her One Day cast. Glenn Scarpelli, who played Alex, was a source of support for the star, and Phillips has appeared on a Food Network show hosted by Valerie Bertinelli, who played Julie’s young sister, Barbara.

In an interview with Vulture, actor Tod Grinnell opened up about what it’s like to play the new Schneider. His role of the loveable character is not the same as the clueless handyman from the original series. He plays a clueless hipster instead, and Grinnell was the one who came up with the idea.

“Before I came in they had already thought about having him be a hipster and maybe coming from privilege. I’ve seen people like that in my life: you know, guys who come from a lot of money, but think it’s much cooler to romanticize being someone who didn’ come from money, but still enjoy all the trappings of coming from money. There’s something interesting and kind of silly about that, and there’s a lot to play with there.”

There’s no word on what to expect in Season 2 of One Day at a Time. If you don’t want to be spoiled, then binge watch the series. If you can’t wait for Season 2 to return, then take your time with the series. Since most of the cast is said to return, then expect a brilliant mix of comedy and real-life issues for the new season. It’s not said whether anyone else from the original One Day a Time will make a surprise appearance.

[Featured Image by One Day at a Time/Netflix]