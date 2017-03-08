‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder & Scheana Shay’s Feud Is Reportedly Back On

Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay appeared to be on good terms during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 5, but now, they are reportedly on the outs.

Following years of back and forth, a source claims Stassi Schroeder may have cut ties with Shay due to her recently rekindled friendship with Lala Kent, who quit Vanderpump Rules at the end of last year.

“[Stassi Schroeder] is still mad and making digs at Scheana for even talking to — let alone becoming friends with Lala [Kent] again,” a source told Radar Online on March 8.

Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent got off to a rocky start during Season 5 after Kent infamously “fat shamed” the 28-year-old during a party at Sky Bar in West Hollywood, California. As fans will recall, Kent took aim at Schroeder and her co-stars and suggested they had forgotten to work on their “summer bodies.”

Stassi Schroeder joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the show’s first season. At the time, she was working at SUR Restaurant with her then-boyfriend Jax Taylor, and their co-stars, including Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney and Tom Sandoval. Years later, Schroeder quit her gig at the restaurant and took on a lesser role on the show as she focused on her relationship with her now-ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher, which she kept off the series.

As for Lala Kent, she joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules for Season 4 after landing a hostess gig at SUR Restaurant and quickly stirred the pot with her co-stars.

By Season 5, Lala Kent was on the outs with nearly everyone and after learning she had said some cruel things about Katie Maloney and made inappropriate comments about Maloney’s now-husband, Tom Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder ostracized Shay or sticking by Kent’s side during the early episodes of the season. In turn, Shay chose to end her friendship with Kent in an effort to remain on good terms with Schroeder and Maloney and ultimately, she was included in Maloney’s bridal party.

Since then, Shay and Kent have rekindled their friendship.

“Katie is still upset Scheana would do that to her,” an insider told Radar. “[Katie, Stassi, and Kristen] are back to singling her out due to her hanging out with Lala again.”

“Lala and [Scheana] have been hanging out, partying together and texting and talking,” the source explained. “Scheana hung out with all the girls at Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dogs opening because they were to be on best behavior for Lisa.”

Days after Lisa Vanderpump’s store opening, the cracks in Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay’s relationship were clear when the two women attended the iHeart Radio Awards separately.

As fans saw on social media, Stassi Schroeder attended the event with Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney, while Scheana Marie arrived at the event with her sister.

Although Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay may be on the outs at this point, Schroeder had only good things to say about her co-stars weeks ago, before the reveal of her reunion with Kent.

“All I know is that I’m happy that [Scheana and Mike Shay] are getting a divorce. I think Scheana’s handled it so well and she’s been so strong,” Stassi Schroeder revealed to Us Weekly. “And I don’t know if I would have been able to have that strength if I was in her position. But I admire the way that she’s handled everything.”

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, and their co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

