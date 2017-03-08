Brad Pitt Reportedly Calls Angelina Jolie’s Interview About Their Split ‘Phony’

Angelina Jolie finally had her first public interview about her divorce from Brad Pitt last month. The actress barely kept her emotions in check when discussing the split, but insiders told Life & Style that Pitt didn’t buy it.

Not only did Pitt believe the interview was “phony,” but he also thought Jolie was trying to fix her public image.

“He feels like the entire interview was Angie’s attempt to change the narrative that she was to blame for their divorce,” the source shared. “Brad didn’t think Angie was being genuine at all. The dramatic pauses, the tears — he told his friends that he thought she was acting.”

Jolie gave the interview while promoting her newest movie, First They Killed My Father. The actress didn’t reveal any details about the split but said it has been a “difficult time” for everyone in the family.

“We are a family, and we will always be a family. We will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it,” she added. “Many people find themselves in these situations… my focus is my children, our children, and my focus is finding this way through. As we said, we are and forever will be a family. That is how I’m coping. I’m coping with finding a way through that somehow this makes us stronger and closer.”

For Pitt, the entire interview was nothing but a show, especially after Jolie slipped up when talking about their six children – Maddox (15), Pax (13), Shiloh (10), and twins Knox and Vivienne (8) – and said “my children” before catching herself and adding “our children.”

Brad Pitt reportedly allowed Jolie to take the trip to Cambodia with the kids because she promised him more visits when they got back home. Pitt hasn’t been allowed a lot of visitation rights in the months following their split, but he is expected to get two weeks with the kids once they get back from Cambodia.

While Jolie finally dished on the divorce, Blasting News reports that she was also spotted with a new man in Cambodia. Pitt has been linked with a number of different actresses over the past few months, including Kate Hudson and Marion Cotillard, and it now looks like Jolie is moving on herself.

The Tomb Raider star was seen hanging out with a mystery man just outside of their hotel in Siem Reap. Jolie looked happy with the man, whose identity is still unknown. Along with walking the streets together, the pair enjoyed a ride in a rickshaw.

According to Celebeat, Pitt isn’t going to be happy once he learns that Jolie took another man on her trip to Cambodia with the kids. In fact, a source revealed that Pitt barely speaks with his kids, so seeing them spending time with another man is likely going to infuriate him even more.

Jolie hasn’t addressed the rumors of the mystery man. She has, however, opened up about her new film and Maddox’s involvement in the project.

According to the Daily Mail, Maddox helped produce First They Killed My Father and is listed as an executive producer in the credits. The credit is Maddox’s first involvement in a motion picture.

Jolie adopted Maddox from a Cambodian orphanage in 2002. For Jolie, watching Maddox work on a film related to his country was particularly special and helped her better understand his roots and the things his parents lived through.

Netflix funded the project, which carried a budget of $25 million. The Khmer-language movie stars a cast from Cambodia and is expected to start streaming in the fall. The movie centers on a Cambodian genocide that occurred 40 years ago.

Tell us! Do you agree with Brad Pitt? Was Angelina Jolie’s interview an attempt to change how the public views her since their split? Let us know in the comments.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]