Will Selena Gomez Be Featured In The Weeknd’s Next Music Video?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are going strong, but could their romance soon take a professional turn?

Just two months after Selena Gomez and The Weeknd confirmed their romance with a very cozy outing at a Los Angeles restaurant in January, a report claims Gomez is hoping to join The Weeknd as he films his upcoming music video — but only in an effort to keep her eye on the “Earned It” singer.

“Selena Gomez has offered to star in The Weeknd’s next video, but it’s not just because she wants to be nice and support her boyfriend,” an insider told Hollywood Life, according to a report by Cosmopolitan magazine on March 6.

“It’s because watching him dance around with all those hot models in the ‘Some Way’ video made her green with envy,” the source continued. “This way, she can raise both their profiles and keep an eye on him!”

According to another report, Selena Gomez trusts her new boyfriend, but when it comes to spending time apart, she hasn’t quite adjusted to their long-distance relationship.

As fans will recall, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd spent the first several weeks of their relationship in Los Angeles, where they were spotted on a number of dates with friends, including actor Jaden Smith and rapper French Montana. From there, they traveled together to Europe, where they enjoyed a number of sight-seeing excursions in Florence and Venice, Italy.

Following the whirlwind start of their romance, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were forced to spend some time apart from one another as The Weeknd kicked off his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour in Amsterdam. While Selena Gomez did attend at least a couple of his shows, including a concert in Paris, where they were later seen enjoying a night out, she ultimately returned to The States — and to her family in Dallas, Texas.

“It’s still torture for [Selena Gomez] to have to leave him [The Weeknd],” a source told Hollywood Life earlier this month. “She missed him immediately and even cried on the flight home. She trusts him but it’s still very, very hard.”

“[Selena Gomez] would have stayed but she didn’t want to be clingy and had work and family obligations,” the insider continued.

Before leaving Paris, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd nearly ran into his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, who was in town for fashion week, and days later, The Weeknd performed during a show she was walking in during the slew of events.

“[Selena Gomez] and The Weeknd can’t stand to be apart from each other, even day is like torture for them,” another insider told Hollywood Life. “They have already talked about moving in together once The Weeknd’s world tour ends.”

Prior to her relationship with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez went through a rocky 2016 and in August of that year, she announced she was suffering from anxiety, panic attacks and depression before reportedly checking into a treatment center in Nashville, Tennessee. Months later, she made her return to the spotlight during an appearance at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Since reportedly leaving rehab, Selena Gomez has released a new song, “It Ain’t Me,” and confirmed a new gig with Coach. At the end of last year, Gomez took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself modeling for the fashion house and revealed she would also be designing for the brand.

“Being able to create is my favorite thing in the whole world. I’m so excited to be a part of the vision and family @coach AND I get the honor to design with @stuartvevers,” she wrote.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]