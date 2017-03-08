SEC Tournament Scores 2017: Results From Day 1 Schedule, SEC Tournament Bracket

SEC tournament scores will include the results from two Day 1 games. The 2017 SEC tournament bracket tips off on Wednesday (March 8), with the four lower-seeded teams taking the court in first round action. In a 14-team field, four schools received a double-bye and six additional schools received byes into the second round. The bottom four schools from the 2017 SEC standings have to play it out at Bridgestone Arena to decide who advances to the next round of games.

The first SEC tournament results will come from the Mississippi State vs. LSU game. Start time is 7 p.m. ET in Nashville, TN. The Mississippi State Bulldogs have a 15-15 (6-12) record and earned the No. 12 seed in the SEC tournament bracket. The LSU Tigers have not done well since Ben Simmons left early for the NBA, dropping to just 10-20 (2-16) this year. Both schools would need to win the 2017 SEC Championship Game in order to get an invitation to the NCAA Tournament.

The second game on the Day 1 schedule is Auburn vs. Missouri. Start time for this game is at 9 p.m. ET, with a clear favorite projected by the college basketball analysts. The Auburn Tigers finished the season at 18-13 (7-11), while the Missouri Tigers were at the bottom of the SEC standings with a record of just 7-23 (2-16). Auburn has been declared a seven-point favorite to win this first-round game and advance to face a much tougher opponent on Day 2.

Action in the second round begins at 1 p.m. ET on March 9, with No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Tennessee. The winner of that game gets to advance to the quarterfinals and play the No. 1 seeded Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky is trying to build momentum in the SEC Tournament to possibly secure one of the top seeds in the 2017 NCAA Tournament later in the month. The other three teams waiting in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament bracket are the Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks, and South Carolina Gamecocks.

SEC Tournament Scores/Results: Day 1 (March 8)

Game 1: No. 12 Mississippi State vs. No. 13 LSU (7 p.m. ET)

Game 2: No. 11 Auburn vs. No. 14 Missouri (9 p.m. ET)

SEC Tournament Schedule: Day 2 (March 9)

Game 3: No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Tennessee (1 p.m. ET)

Game 4: No. 5 Alabama vs. Game 1 Winner (3 p.m. ET)

Game 5: No. 7 Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 Texas A&M (7 p.m. ET)

Game 6: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. Game 2 Winner (9 p.m. ET)

SEC Tournament Schedule: Day 3 (March 10)

Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 Winner (1 p.m. ET)

Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. Game 4 Winner (3 p.m. ET)

Game 9: No. 2 Florida vs. Game 5 Winner (7 p.m. ET)

Game 10: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Game 6 Winner (9 p.m. ET)

SEC Tournament Schedule: Day 4 (March 11)

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner

There is a lot on the line when it comes to the SEC tournament scores, as only five schools are projected to make the Big Dance from this conference. An updated Bracketology report by ESPN has only Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt getting invitations to play in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. That leaves two schools that must post impressive SEC tournament results in order to grab the attention of the NCAA Selection Committee. They are No. 5 seeded Alabama with a record of 17-13 (10-8) and No. 6 seeded Ole Miss 19-12 (10-8).

ESPN writer Joe Lunardi has the Kentucky Wildcats as a No. 2 seed in the South Region, wth teams like the North Carolina Tar Heels, Arizona Wildcats, and West Virginia Mountaineers also in that region. The other SEC schools in the NCAA tournament bracket are the Florida Gators as a No. 4 seed in the East Region, the South Carolina Gamecocks as a No. 7 seed in the West Region, the Arkansas Razorbacks as a No. 9 seed in the South, and the Vanderbilt Commodores as a No. 11 seed in the Midwest Region.

While a lot of the country will be paying close attention to the 2017 ACC Tournament and a possible 10 schools that could advance to the NCAA Tournament, college basketball fans in the southeast finally get to enjoy some action on Wednesday night. With only two schools ranked in the final AP Top 25 (Kentucky and Florida), the conference will have to make a big splash with the SEC tournament results in order to get noticed on the national stage. Are there any teams that can stop a matchup of Kentucky vs. Florida in the SEC Championship Game?

