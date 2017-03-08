‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Anna And Griffin Scramble, Carly Confronts Nelle

This has been a wild week on General Hospital, and spoilers tease that there is a lot more chaos on the way. Olivia Jerome is wreaking havoc throughout Port Charles, and she’s got Griffin and Anna caught in a bizarre and difficult situation. Nina is struggling with how to handle her marriage to Valentin and the custody battle against Lulu over Charlotte, and there is more drama on the way revolving around Carly, Nelle, Sonny, and Michael. What’s coming up during the Wednesday, March 8 show, and where are things headed next?

The last time viewers tuned in, Olivia had Griffin in the basement of GH, and she had a bizarre plan to transform him into her beloved, but very dead, Duke. Anna had gotten to the basement to intervene, and Griffin had stepped in to tell Liv that he was Duke. GH teasers via Soap Central detail that Munro will be making a selfless decision this week, and things will be intense as Olivia tries to push forward in her quest to kill Anna.

Will Liv succeed in destroying Anna? General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps note that during Friday’s episode, Liv will use Ava as bait somehow while Griffin will be making a significant sacrifice of some sort. How will this all end for Olivia? Tonja Walker, who came back to GH to reprise the role she had played years ago, recently spilled some key spoilers about her storyline. As Soap Central notes, Walker posted on social media that she had wrapped up filming and would appear through the middle of March, and it seemed the door might be open for a return.

Very soon after that, Walker posted again on social media and said she had “mistyped” information about being done with filming, and she indicated that she still had a few more scenes to do, and she would continue through the end of the month. She teased General Hospital spoilers hinting that there were crazy things ahead, and fans wouldn’t want to miss the juicy twists and turns that are on the way. The buzz is that the powers-that-be on the show were not happy that she had essentially spoiled some key details about what happens to Olivia, and now everybody will have to stay tuned to see just what happens to this evil Jerome sibling.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, GH teasers reveal that Carly will confront Nelle, and there is no doubt that this will be an intense conversation. Nelle has finally revealed who she really is, and why she was so determined to take down Carly, but there are clearly some pieces of the puzzle that have yet to be revealed, and many suspect that Carly’s ex-husband Jax is key to understanding all of this. General Hospital spoilers note that Carly will be demanding the truth, and she’ll threaten Nelle that there will be hell to pay if she ever goes near her family again.

Sonny will reach out to Michael and express that he wants to apologize, but GH spoilers indicate that Michael will face some significant doubts about Sonny. As the week continues, Nelle will make a serious mistake of some sort in regards to Michael, and whatever she does that crosses him may leave her feeling very alone and panicked. If she tries to force Michael to choose between her and Carly and Sonny, for example, she will likely find herself on the losing end of that kind of ultimatum.

GH spoilers reveal that Wednesday’s show brings more action with Valentin and Lulu’s court battle, as well. Nina has been facing some misgivings about her marriage to Valentin, but she has grown quite attached to Charlotte, and she is struggling over what to do next. Laura approached Nina with an offer to keep her in Charlotte’s life if she would support Lulu’s side of the case, but Nina initially refused. However, GH teasers she will end up on the stand during the March 8 show, and it is said that Nina will take a side. Will she stick with supporting Valentin or will she end up helping Lulu’s case?

It is clear from the available GH teasers that there is plenty more chaos set to play out in Port Charles as the week of March 6 continues, and viewers will get plenty of action related to Olivia, Anna, and Griffin as well as Carly, Nelle, and Sonny. Jason and Sam will be facing new problems during the episodes coming on Thursday and Friday, and things will be intense on the Valentin, Nina, Lulu, and Charlotte front too. General Hospital spoilers tease that things will be intense, and fans will not want to miss where things head next.

