Naomi Campbell & Rihanna Feuding? Model, Singer Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Naomi Campbell and Rihanna might have gushed over one another on social media just last year, but have the former friends since had a falling out? During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Naomi Campbell seemingly hinted that all might not be well in her close friendship with the “Love on the Brain” singer, albeit later switching gears to insist that she and Rihanna do not have “beef” with one another despite unfollowing each other on social media.

The inquiry into Naomi Campbell and Rihanna’s alleged falling out began after one fan pointed out that the duo no longer follows each other on Instagram and have not mentioned one another in any social media posts despite Rihanna expressing her admiration for Campbell in a lengthy Instagram post shared to her personal account last August.

When the fan in question pointed out that Naomi and Rihanna are no longer friends on Instagram and have had “no recent contact” via the social media site, Campbell insisted that “everything’s fine” while flashing a smirk at the camera, prompting the studio audience to laugh at Campbell’s seemingly “shady” response.

Campbell further added that she’s “an actress now, Andy,” further prompting laughter from the studio audience while simultaneously fueling speculation of a lingering beef between herself and the fashion designer.

As Cohen attempted to probe into the reason behind her and Rih’s recent falling out, Naomi Campbell switched gears to note that she doesn’t “have beef, especially with black women who are powerful and out there.”

“I don’t have beef. I don’t have beef especially with black women who are powerful and out there. We’re all doing the same thing, doing the same struggle,” Naomi Campbell insisted.

The news comes just a few months after Rihanna penned an open letter to Naomi Campbell after the model agreed to star in one of Rihanna’s fashion campaigns for her FentyxPuma collection, revealing in her post that Naomi’s success has “touched and inspired so many young girls all over the world.”

“What a delight to see this beautiful Queen in my designs for @VogueItalia!” Rihanna wrote via Instagram on August 18. “This is a crazy feeling man! @iamnaomicampbell From the very first moment in your career, you’ve touched and inspired so many young girls all over the world! I was one of them, and to see this come full circle is a trip to say the least!”

Rihanna continued, “I’m blessed to have you as a friend, one that will pick up the phone at any hour of the night, one that still makes time when she has none, just to send me vitamins and facial products, or even tanning oil for my vacation lol!!!! That’s why these photos mean so much more to me, you’re a True beauty. One love!”

Just months prior, Naomi Campbell showed her support for Rihanna’s first collaboration with PUMA for her Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection, even stopping to pose for photos backstage with the “Work” singer following the conclusion of her highly successful show.

However, it doesn’t appear that Naomi Campbell was present for Rihanna’s most recent showing of her FentyxPuma collaboration, which took place in Paris, although it’s unclear if Campbell’s schedule was too busy to attend the late-night showing.

While Naomi Campbell and Rihanna’s friendship doesn’t appear to be as close as it once was, the model has previously gushed over the songstress during an interview with Vanity Fair in April, telling the publication that Rihanna’s New York Fashion Week presentation for Puma was “elegant and sexy.”

“It was elegant. It was sexy. I was so proud of her,” Naomi began of Rihanna’s collection. “It was absolutely her in every sense. She has such an innate style, and that’s what I love about her. And I think that’s why all the Brits and all the Europeans love her. It’s why everyone in the world loves her.”

Campbell concluded with a note about her close friendship with Rihanna, explaining, “She’s become a very good friend. She’s a girl’s girl, and I love that.”

What do you think of Naomi Campbell’s response to the claims that she is beefing with Rihanna?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]