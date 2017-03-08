Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon’s Twins Meet Their New Baby Brother

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon prove that exes can remain great friends and great parents who work together following a divorce. The two each share how they continue to remain on great terms and talk everyday ensuring to co-parent their twins as best they can, despite busy schedules.

It was certainly a surprise to learn that Cannon was expecting a new baby with his recent ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, but Carey gave her congratulations and has remained close with her ex since the birth of Cannon’s baby boy, Golden Sagon Cannon.

Mariah and Nick have recently introduced their twins Moroccan and Monroe to the sweet new bundle of joy and images to complement the meeting are simply adorable. Entertainment Tonight notes the posts shared by the America’s Got Talent host to his social media platforms.

“Cannon shared several photos of his family time, including 5-year-old Roe adorably holding her newborn brother. ‘Big Sister Love! Roe Roe and Go Go!!’ he wrote.In another image, Cannon and his kids posed with his mom and grandmother. ‘My Grandmother Hates taking pictures! LOL #FamilyDay #Rocky #RoeRoe and #GoGo,’ he captioned the family photo.”

Cannon then shared a snap of his son Moroccan who strikes a superstar pose, making it clear that he’s following in the footsteps of his ultra-famous parents. “All the way Swagged Out! #RocStar,” he captioned it.

Here’s what happened when Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s twins met their new baby bro, Golden https://t.co/ME1aR653Ei pic.twitter.com/yo0jbd1z90 — Yahoo Celebrity (@YahooCelebrity) March 7, 2017

Prior to Bell giving birth to Cannon’s third child there were rumors swirling that Mariah and Nick had hit a rocky patch in their post-divorce parenting. Claims were made that a new custody battle had begun between the exes over the twins. In a message on social media congratulating Nick Cannon on the arrival of his son, Mariah also addressed these rumors, stating that they are completely untrue and that the former famous couple are still very amicable and are not fighting over their children.

“There’s no validity to the false allegations looming in the press regarding our family. Nick is the father of my children, we will always stand up for each other, have each other’s backs and we will always remain a strong family.”

Both Mariah and Nick have moved on in their romantic lives while remaining close, yet Carey’s recent romance with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, following the demise of her relationship and engagement to billionaire James Packer, has been met with negativity by Cannon.

The relationship between Carey and Tanaka became public knowledge via the superstar’s reality series Mariah’s World, during which footage shows the couple getting closer and having affectionate conversations. But Cannon was initially not buying it and was open about his opinions regarding the relationship, which seemed like it was all for publicity.

Mariah Carey And Bryan Tanaka Out For Dinner At Barton G. Restaurant In Los Angeles – March 04, 2017 https://t.co/FlLnFft7QJ #MariahCarey pic.twitter.com/qGXI5KpNzl — Stalk Celebs (@stalkcelebs_) March 5, 2017

While chatting with Howard Stern on his radio show, Cannon was more than candid and did not hold back on the subject of Mariah and her new beau. US Weekly reminds of the star’s words about his ex-wife and her reality show love.

“‘First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake. I’m a producer, so I know how [it works]. Like, you can’t have a well-lit private conversation. Like, that s–t doesn’t happen,’ the America’s Got Talent host — whose divorce from Carey was finalized last November — said. ‘I don’t buy none of that s–t… I don’t even get into it. It feels like they wrote the story…That s–t is like a soap opera.'”

Although Mariah has not made a public response to her ex-husband’s words about her relationship with Tanaka, she simply posted a couple of suggestive pictures to her Instagram that displayed their affection and then confirmed in a recent interview that the 33-year-old is in fact her boyfriend.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]