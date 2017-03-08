‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017: Cast Reveals BTS Footage Ahead Of Season 24

The Dancing With The Stars 2017 cast has been practicing their routines for the DWTS premiere and it’s almost time for them to show the world what they are made of. Some of the teams have posted some behind-the-scenes footage from their rehearsals and it looks like this season isn’t going to disappoint!

While there are already some clear frontrunners like the dance-experienced Heather Morris from Glee and performer Erika “Jayne” Girardi from The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, there are a few other serious Dancing contenders on Season 24.

The Dancing With The Stars cast was officially announced on Good Morning America exactly one week ago on March 1. Since that time, the “stars” have been busy trying to learn how to ballroom dance. It all starts with the basics but with only two weeks until showtime, those moves are pretty critical. Making it past week one of the dancing competition show is a mountain for so many of the stars.

Let’s take a look at some of the footage posted by the upcoming Dancing With The Stars cast to see how the competition is shaping up!

Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko have been hard at work perfecting their first-ever dance. The reality star gave fans a glimpse of her rehearsal using the Boomerang App on Instagram yesterday!

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Mar 6, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

A few days ago, new dad Maks Chmerkovskiy posted a picture with Heather Morris. The two looked locked in a very serious moment that is sure to come to life on the dance floor in a couple of weeks.

A post shared by @maksimc on Mar 4, 2017 at 10:16am PST

Maks’ brother Val Chmerkovskiy is still high off of his Dancing With The Stars Mirror Ball Trophy win last season and is kicking things into high gear with her partner, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei. He posted a video of the two doing the jive to Blue Suede Shoes.

A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

Dancing With The Stars contenders Emma Slater and Rashad Jennings are getting to know each other lately and they have been doing a lot of training in addition to dancing. Check out the video Emma posted of the two doing stacked push-ups!

A post shared by Emma Slater (@theemmaslater) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

Lindsay Arnold and Chicago Cubs’ star David Ross have been getting pretty limber lately. Surely a ballet barre isn’t something that Ross uses during his warm-ups at Wrigley Field!

A post shared by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:33am PST

Professional bull rider and model Bonner Bolton is heating things up with the fiery Sharna Burgess (who is way overdue to win that coveted Dancing With The Stars Mirror Ball!). He posted a video of rehearsals last night.

“Still got a long ways to go boys and girls but I’m having fun and it’s getting better little by little time to put in the after hours and extra homework on my own,” he said.

A post shared by Bonner Bolton IMG/WME/PBR (@bonner_bolton) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

Dancing With The Stars cast members Witney Carson and Chris Kattan, Peta Murgatroyd and Nick Viall, Sasha Farber and Simone Biles, Kym Herjavek and Mr. T, Keo Motsepe and Charo, and Artem Chigvintsev and Nancy Kerrigan have all been keeping their dance practices on the DL.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the 2017 Dancing With The Stars cast has also been working on their team names. Since the report, Sasha Farber and Simone Biles have come up with theirs: Team Golden Giggles! To see the names that other cast members have come up with, click here!

Dancing With The Stars Season 24 kicks off on Monday, March 20 on ABC. Will you be tuning in?

