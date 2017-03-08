‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe Tracks Down Nicole With Unlikely Person

If you’ve read the Days of Our Lives spoilers lately, you know chaos has hit an all time high for Chloe and baby Holly. As the Inquisitr reported, Nicole chloroformed Chloe in a desperate move to kidnap her biological child. In the end, she woke up to find the baby missing. Originally, she wanted to go after her and press charges, but it seemed like Brady had convinced her not to.

In the end, Days of Our Lives fans know that Chloe went against her word and issued an amber alert for baby Holly. That said, she has decided to take more drastic measures to ensure that Holly is at her side. According to a recent spoilers post by Celeb Dirty Laundry, she might team up with an unlikely person.

Days of Our Lives spoilers revealed Chloe might team up with Eduardo to track down Nicole and Holly for a hopeful reunion. This plot point is surprising, but she’s running out of options. While Brady told her that he would find her and talk some sense into her, she knows that he’s in love with Nicole and would go to great lengths to help her. As it turns out, her suspicions were right.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Clings to Holly as Fears Grow – Brady and Chloe Clash… https://t.co/9O0cJm3Hk1 pic.twitter.com/o5H5v97Fx9 — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) March 3, 2017

Brady will take a page from Deimos’ book and sneak Nicole and her baby into Canada so she could forgo the judicial process and live with her there. With that in mind, Chloe is also desperate to be reunited with Holly, and she has the law on her side, given the court’s decision to give her custody of the child. With these odds, the only option she can think of is using Eduardo to her advantage.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that she knows it’s very likely Holly and Nicole will leave the country, and if that happens, then she doesn’t have any jurisdiction, and she may lose the baby forever. She’s also dealing with the fact that Holly’s biological mother has more people willing to help her out. Not only does she have do-gooder Brady on her side, but she also has Deimos as well. Days of Our Lives fans know that the infamous baddie is still in love with Nicole and wants to prove himself to her.

So why is Chloe going after Nicole if she’s technically the baby’s biological mother? Days of Our Lives fans know that Chloe sees her as an unfit mother. Since she’s grown to love Holly, she has her best interest at heart and doesn’t want to see her in the clutches of someone who’s very unstable.

Chloe is The Absolute Worst on Days of Our Lives https://t.co/N2LjF6MMBo #DAYS pic.twitter.com/QKE8mBtzuc — Daytime Confidential (@dcconfidential) February 24, 2017

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Chloe might turn to Eduardo. We don’t know for sure, but the two do have a secret meeting. Days of Our Lives viewers know that Eduardo is a very dangerous man, so if he agrees to help her track down the two, this might end in a bloody mess.

In terms of Nicole’s actions, spoilers state that Chloe does have a point. Nicole’s erratic actions prove she’s simply not in the best place to raise a child. Days of Our Lives fans should be prepared because it seems very unlikely that she will care about the position she has put herself in. After all, she revealed to Brady that she had no other choice but to kidnap her baby back. As it stands right now, she would rather live in Canada with Holly than face the consequences in Salem.

What do you think about the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers? Will Eduardo help Chloe? Will a confrontation end in a bloody mess?

