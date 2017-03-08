What Theo James And shailene Woodley Are Doing After ‘Divergent’ Series?

Theo James and Shailene Woodley became fan favorite after their portrayal of Four and Tris in The Divergent movie franchise. There were several rumors indicating the possibility of romance between these two. However, both of them have always denied such rumors and stated that they are just very good friends.

The 32-year-old British actor played the iconic role of Tobias Four Eaton in the film adaptation of The Divergent Series. Apart from that, he is also famous for his notable performances in Bedlam and The Underworld movie series. In a recent interview with the Evening Standard Magazine, Theo stated that he hopes that his future films will make his fans believe that as an actor, he do not wish to be typecast as someone who can only portray “hunky” roles.

“I’m 32. As fun as those films are, they’re not particularly representative of who I am as a person. I’ve got to get past that.”

Apart from his dedication towards getting some new mature roles that may change the perspective of his critics, Theo has come out as the supporters of the refugees. According to the Time Magazine, Theo, who comes from a Greek background, has actively been working with Syrian refugees to help them settle down in their new homes.

“Theo James wants to help share the stories of Syrian refugees who have been displaced from their homes,” reported Time Magazine. “The British actor, known for his work on The Divergent Series and the Underworld movies and currently starring in the London play Sex With Strangers, says he is driven by a personal connection to their plight: his Greek grandfather Nicholas Taptiklis fled Athens during World War II, eventually making it to Damascus, Syria.”

By helping the refugees, Theo has proved that he is one of those actors from the Hollywood, who are using their fame in helping all those who are in need. Even the actor likes to keep his philanthropy activities close to his sleeves and chooses to stay away from those actions that may turn political.

“It rammed home the fact that the situation we’re in at the moment is the biggest humanitarian crisis since then,” Theo added.

Meanwhile, Shailene Woodley became a household name after her portrayal of Beatrice Tris Prior in The Divergent movies series. Apart from the acting in the science fiction film, Shailene is famous for playing Hazel Grace Lancaster in the award-winning film, The Fault in Our Stars.

As many of The Divergent and Shailene’s fan know this for a fact that the fourth film the series, Ascendant, was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in March 2017. But the box-office disappointment of the third story in the series, Allegiant, made the producers develop the fourth one as a television show.

Shailene amazed her fans after she denied playing Tris in the Divergent TV series. The 25-year-old American actress has revealed that she is done playing the role of Tris and will not take part in The Divergent TV series.

“I’m not going to be on the television show,” she told Vanity Fair when asked about her take on the future of The Divergent franchise as a new television series.

After Divergent series, Shailene was recently seen in miniseries Big Little Lies, which premiered on February 19, 2017. The dark comedy HBO’s drama is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty and it featured Shailene as Jane Chapman. In the mini-series, she has shared the screen with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Adam Scott and James Tupper.

Theo James Rumored Relationship With Shailene Woodley:

Despite Theo’s claims that he is a serious relationship with Ruth Kearney, there have been several reports that suggested that the actor has an inclination towards her Divergent movie co-star. According to an earlier report, a source close to the former co-stars confirmed that Theo and Shailene were seeing each other even before they both got the opportunity to act in the Divergent movie series.

“They were holding hands and they even shared dessert. When they were waiting for the bill, James leaned in for a kiss and they seemed very passionate towards each other,” said the source.

Theo James and Shailene Woodley’s representatives have always denied these reports about their rumored relationship.

