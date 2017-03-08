Gigi Hadid Shares A Nude Selfie With Zayn Malik In Bed

Gigi Hadid shared a nude selfie with Zayn Malik while in bed, posting the steamy pic on her Instagram account. The powerhouse couple was seen cuddling with each other and looking effortlessly happy as they took the sexy snapshot. Barefaced Gigi shares a nude selfie with her man, Zayn Malik as they cozy up in bed on Tuesday.

Looking hot and completely in love, you two!

The 21-year-old model took a break from the Paris Fashion Week as she posed for a steamy photo of her significant half. Lying down in bed, Gigi shared a nude selfie with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The pair appeared naked with only a blanket covering Gigi’s chest while Zayn cuddled on top of her. The blonde beauty seemed to be waking up from a good night’s sleep as she took the selfie with no makeup on while letting her hair fall over her shoulder on one side.

Zigi ❤ A post shared by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:28am PST

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik was rocking the playboy look as he dons a pair of round sunglasses and letting his mane of a hair fall just above his eyes. He displayed some of his intimate tattoos on his shoulder as well. The snap was decorated with a drawing of a cute sun, birds, and clouds on top of the image. She captioned the pic, “Zedit” revealing that her beau was the one who artfully decorated the snap. With Gigi Hadid sharing a nude selfie of Zayn Malik, it raises eyebrows once again if the pair is truly engaged or is it just a testament to their stronger love.

Recently, the pair sparked engagement rumors when Gigi was spotted wearing an emerald band ring on that finger as they headed out to the La Perousse restaurant for the Tommy Hilfiger after-party. However, according to People magazine, that ring definitely didn’t come from Malik shutting down any engagement rumors for the two. As for closer details, the ring was designed by Amanda Marmer and it cost around $1,200. It features five blue diamonds and a rose colored band. Perhaps, Gigi just bought that for herself as a treat.

A Miss Universe moment for Zayn Malik over his win at iHeart Radio Awards

The “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer is currently in Paris to support his girlfriend on her supermodel duties; hence, he wasn’t able to receive personally his Best Solo Breakout Artist award. Nonetheless, his other award caused quite a controversy as a “little birdie” told Zayn that his hit “Pillowtalk” won the Best Music Video category, when in fact, the award’s show website listed Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign as the winners for the Best Music Video award.

Upon learning of his win, Zayn immediately uploaded a 25-second clip on Twitter thanking his fans for the support. The British star explained in the video, “I’m currently in Paris. Sorry I can’t be there. A little birdie told me that I’ve actually won an award, so thank you very much. I’m very honored. To everyone that voted, it means a lot, and my co-star’s actually sitting next to me right here, so she’s gonna say hello as well.” At this point, Gigi then joins Zayn in the clip blowing kisses and saying, “Hello guys. Thanks so much.”

Following the confusion, the iheart Radio Awards then took to Twitter to explain the issue and apologized on their part for the misunderstanding. They wrote, “We want to apologize to all fans for the confusion. Incorrect messaging was pushed out on Saturday night during rehearsals. Combining Online, Digital, and Social Meda voting, fans voted Fifth Harmony as the winners for #BestMusicVideo at our #iHeartAwards. Zayn was the winner of Best Solo Breakout artist at the #iHeartAwards, Congratulations again to all of our winners!”

Fortunately, Zayn wasn’t left empty-handed.

