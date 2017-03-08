Job Opening Woking For The Duchess, Kate Middleton’s Right Hand Woman Resigns

Kate Middleton, although the seeming picture of poise and perfection, like anyone requires help to achieve all that she is able to in her day-to-day. For this reason the duchess depends on her Girl Friday. For the years she has been married to Prince William, the Duchess has depended on Rebecca Deacon. Deacon has been employed by the royal family for a decade now and immediately was made the duchess’ right-hand woman when Middleton was engaged to Prince William in 2010. Yet there is now an opening for Deacon’s position seeing as the Duchess’ secretary has resigned.

Rebecca Deacon’s reasons for giving her resignation that will be effective at the end of the year, do not have to do with being unhappy in her role assisting the Duchess, but instead are due to wanting to start a new life with her soon-to-be husband.

The Daily Mail gives the details about Kate’s Girl Friday’s future plans.

“The Duchess of Cambridge’s private secretary is to leave her post in the summer after 10 years of service to the royal family, Kensington Palace has confirmed. Rebecca Deacon, 34, has been Kate’s right-hand woman since being appointed in 2012, the year after the Cambridges married. It comes after reports Miss Deacon is engaged to Adam Priestley and will marry in London later this month. “

It certainly has been helpful to have such close ties to the Duchess of Cambridge and the royal family, seeing as Kate has given Rebecca the go-ahead to use St James Palace’s chapel for her wedding ceremony. As the publication relays, this chapel is an exclusive site to only be used by individuals who have a personal connection to the royal family. It’s believed that it is the same chapel that Prince George was christened in.

It has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend Rebecca and Adam Priestley’s wedding later in month. Prior to working for Kate, Rebecca Deacon worked for Prince Harry on his charity campaigns.

News that Deacon will be stepping down from her role with the royal family was shared by a spokesperson for the palace, as Hello notes.

“After a decade of service to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Rebecca Deacon will be stepping down as private secretary to the Duchess of Cambridge. She plans to leave the household in the summer. Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for all the hard work and support Rebecca has provided over the past ten years and wish her well in the next phase of her career.”

Rebecca reportedly had a difficult yet inspiring road to becoming Kate’s Girl Friday. She was the daughter of a female vicar and army major, who passed when she was only three. Yet, Deacon carried on to achieve a wonderful education at The Royal School of Bath and then Newcastle University. A source close to Deacon shared details as to why she was the top choice for the royal family.

“She is the perfect companion because she is similar in age to Kate, is very organised and has lovely manners. She knows when to stand back and let Kate meet the public and when to step forward and introduce herself.”

Rebecca Deacon has often been spotted in pictures of the duchess, usually hanging in the background, or by her side briefing the royal.

It’s unknown at this point as to who is replacing Deacon, and it is clear that her presence and wonderfully organized ways will be missed by Kate and the royals. The duchess will need to fill the position quickly seeing as it appears that her royal duties are steadily increasing.

